State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly revised its postpaid plan of Rs. 525 to offer more data benefit with the carry forward functionality. The revision is said to have been introduced only for users in Kolkata, and it offers 80GB of data, with the carry forward option of up to 200GB. The plan will supposedly enjoy unlimited voice calls across India including Mumbai and Delhi circles. This comes after BSNL revised its Rs. 29 and Rs. 9 recharge packs for its prepaid customers earlier this month.

The new BSNL Rs. 525 postpaid plan is said to offer 80GB of 2G/3G data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. However, the big USP is that this plan reportedly offers the data carry forward functionality allowing users to carry forward unused data to the next billing cycle. BSNL is said to have capped the limit to carry forward the data to up to 200GB. Furthermore, only national SMS is free, while international messages will be charged at Rs. 5 per SMS, as per a report. Furthermore, after the allocated data FUP, BSNL will charge for data at 40Kbps.

BSNL will reportedly charge a security deposit of Rs. 500 for users looking for local+ STD services, Rs. 2,000 for users looking for local+STD+ISD services, and Rs 5,000 for local+STD+ISD+International Roaming services. BSNL is also said to be offering free Amazon Prime subscription with this Rs. 525 postpaid plan. Telecom Talk reports that this plan has been introduced only in Kolkata for now, but will be introduced soon on a pan-India basis. As for other circles, the Rs. 525 postpaid plan currently offers unlimited voice calls, 15GB data, and no data carry forward feature.

The state-owned telecom operator is late to the party when it comes to the data carry forward feature, with other telcos offering it since a while now. While BSNL caps the data carry forward feature to 200GB, Airtel allows users to store up to a maximum of 500GB. Vodafone Idea allows 500GB storage of data to plans above Rs. 1,000, and 200GB data storage to plans priced below Rs. 1,000.