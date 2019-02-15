Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday said the government is in the final stage of drafting a revival proposal for the state-owned operator and the same would shortly be sent to the inter-ministerial panel for approval. The announcement was aimed to refute media reports suggesting the closure of BSNL. The operator also specified that the Department of Telecom (DoT) "recognises and values" it as a telecom services provider "with huge infrastructure and reach, especially in rural areas".

"Department of Telecom is in the process of finalising a proposal for revival of BSNL to be considered by the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) very soon," BSNL said in a statement on Thursday.

BSNL was responding to a media report on its closure pressurised by the mounting losses.

At present there is no proposal under consideration with the government for closure of BSNL. DoT recognises and values the inherent strengths of BSNL as a telecom services provider with huge infrastructure and reach, especially in rural areas, the operator said.

"It is clarified and reiterated that DoT would like to see a robust BSNL, duly strengthened and financially viable, dedicated to servicing the nation and playing an important role in the telecom sector," the statement added.

BSNL had narrowed its loss to Rs. 47.85 billion during 2017-18, even as its income declined to Rs. 278.18 billion as against the previous fiscal, Parliament was informed in August 2018.

Written with inputs from Agencies