Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs. 99 recharge that is designed specifically to offer unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid subscribers. With the new move, the state-owned telco is offering 24 days of validity on the Rs. 99 recharge. This was launched last year with a validity of 26 days. BSNL has reportedly also increased the SIM replacement charges for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers to Rs. 100. The new developments come just days after BSNL launched its Bharat Fiber broadband service to counter Reliance's Jio GigaFiber. The operator also recently brought its yearly prepaid recharge options to take on the competition.

In a sudden move, BSNL has revised the Rs. 99 recharge with 24 days of validity. This means BSNL prepaid subscribers will now be able to avail unlimited local and STD calls to any network in their home region or under national roaming, except Delhi and Mumbai, for 24 days. The pack also includes free access to PRBT (personalised ring back tone).

The Rs. 99 BSNL recharge was originally launched in May last year with a validity of 26 days. The new option debuted alongside the Rs. 319 unlimited voice calling recharge that came with 90 days of validity. Notably, the validity of the Rs. 319 recharge still remains the same across all circles.

However, as per official listings, including in the Andhra Pradesh and Haryana circles, the Rs. 99 BSNL recharge has been downgraded to 24 days of validity.

Alongside the revised Rs. 99 recharge, BSNL has reportedly increased the SIM replacement cost from the original Rs. 10 to Rs. 100. As reported by Telecom Talk, the new change is applicable with effect from January 21. It is also said that the operator is offering a 4G SIM card in some regions at a charge of Rs. 19.

We've reached out to BSNL for confirmation on the new SIM replacement cost and will update this space accordingly.