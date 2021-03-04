Technology News
loading

BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March

The BSNL Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, and 2GB high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 March 2021 16:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March

BSNL is offering extra validity on this PV1999 plan till March 31

Highlights
  • BSNL PV1999 prepaid plan comes with free BSNL Tunes subscription
  • The plans also offers Eros Now subscription for 365 days
  • With this offer, users get 395 days validity on the BSNL PV1999 plan

BSNL PV1999 prepaid plan now comes with a new promotional offer that increases the validity of this popular annual plan by 30 days. Instead of the 365 days validity it normally offers, the BSNL PV1999 plan will now offer a total validity of 395 days to subscribers in India if they recharge before March 31. This promotional offer began on March 2 and is valid across all circles that the plan is available in. BSNL has revised this plan on many occasions, most recently in January when the data cap was reduced to 2GB per day from the 3GB per day earlier.

The new extra validity promotional offer was announced by BSNL through a circular, first spotted by Telecom Talk. The BSNL PV1999 prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 1,999 and it offers a validity of one year or 365 days. However, if you recharge with this plan in the month of March, you will get extra validity of 30 days, i.e., a total of 395 days. The plan benefits do not change and the promotional offer only extends the validity of the prepaid recharge pack.

BSNL Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, and 2GB high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day. It also offers free benefits like free BSNL Tunes subscription with unlimited song change for 365 days, Eros Now subscription for 365 days, and Lokdhun content for 60 days. The extra validity offer, as mentioned, ends on March 31.

Just last month, BSNL introduced three new DSL broadband plans priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 555, all of which come with 10Mbps speed. The new DSL broadband plans come with FUP limits of 100GB, 200GB, and 500GB, respectively. Since these are DSL broadband plans, they offer slower speeds compared to BSNL's Bharat Fiber plans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL PV1999 Prepaid Plan, BSNL prepaid, BSNL Prepaid Plans
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Supreme Court Suggests Regulating OTT Platforms Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video in India
Flipkart Voice Search Launched in Hindi and English to Let Customers Make Purchases Through Speech

Related Stories

BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  4. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  9. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date Is March 18, Coming to BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Google Play, More
  2. Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi
  3. iPad mini Pro Tipped to Launch in H2 2021, New Apple Pencil With Changeable Nib Spotted
  4. Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 With Neckband Design, 18 Hours Playtime, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
  5. Microsoft Group Transcribe Is a New Garage App That Offers Real-Time Translation for Multiple Users' Chats
  6. Honda to Sell Limited Batch of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Legend in Japan
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Gets Amazon Alexa Update With Voice Control in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM Spotted in Alleged Google Play Console Listing
  9. Apple Being Probed by UK Regulators Over App Store Policies
  10. OnePlus 9 Series Names Spotted on Spigen Site, Third Model Listed as OnePlus 9E
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com