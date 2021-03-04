BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March

BSNL PV1999 prepaid plan now comes with a new promotional offer that increases the validity of this popular annual plan by 30 days. Instead of the 365 days validity it normally offers, the BSNL PV1999 plan will now offer a total validity of 395 days to subscribers in India if they recharge before March 31. This promotional offer began on March 2 and is valid across all circles that the plan is available in. BSNL has revised this plan on many occasions, most recently in January when the data cap was reduced to 2GB per day from the 3GB per day earlier.

The new extra validity promotional offer was announced by BSNL through a circular, first spotted by Telecom Talk. The BSNL PV1999 prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 1,999 and it offers a validity of one year or 365 days. However, if you recharge with this plan in the month of March, you will get extra validity of 30 days, i.e., a total of 395 days. The plan benefits do not change and the promotional offer only extends the validity of the prepaid recharge pack.

BSNL Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, and 2GB high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day. It also offers free benefits like free BSNL Tunes subscription with unlimited song change for 365 days, Eros Now subscription for 365 days, and Lokdhun content for 60 days. The extra validity offer, as mentioned, ends on March 31.

Just last month, BSNL introduced three new DSL broadband plans priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 555, all of which come with 10Mbps speed. The new DSL broadband plans come with FUP limits of 100GB, 200GB, and 500GB, respectively. Since these are DSL broadband plans, they offer slower speeds compared to BSNL's Bharat Fiber plans.