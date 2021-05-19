Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced free extension of validity for all its prepaid subscribers whose validity expired on or after April 1. The company says the free benefits are being offered to users “facing hardships due to second wave of pandemic and subsequent movement restrictions to control the pandemic' and also for those who are ‘further aggrieved by the cyclone Tauktae”. In addition to the extension of validity, BSNL has also announced that it will give 100 minutes of free calling to the affected prepaid subscribers.

BSNL has confirmed that the affected prepaid subscribers will get extension of validity up to May 31. This extension is being offered free of cost so that subscribers can continue to receive incoming calls during these trying times. This validity extension and 100 minutes of free calling are being offered to users whose validity expired on or after April 1.

Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, Pravin Kumar Purwar, also urged subscribers to look for online options for recharging their numbers and not rely on retail stores.

“BSNL is committed to serve its subscribers during this difficult period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services. BSNL subscribers can also avail 4 percent upfront discount with MyBSNL app for recharging BSNL prepaid mobile of their friends and family,” he said in a statement.

Last month, BSNL announced the extension of its Rs. 398 special tariff voucher (STV) unlimited prepaid plan for its subscribers. This promotional offer was set to end on April 9, but now the plan is being made available till July 8. It offers unlimited high-speed data without any FUP cap, unlimited voice calls in Home, Licensed Service Area (LSA), and National networks including MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 30 days.