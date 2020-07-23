Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that base tariff plan of several Plan Vouchers (PV) and First Recharge Coupons (FRC) have been revised. FRC prepaid plans like FRC106, FRC107, and FRC108 have been revised, whereas plan vouchers like PV153, PV186, PV365, PV429, PV485, PV666, PV999, PV1699, PV1999, and PV2399 have also been revised. The base tariff of all of these prepaid plans has been revised to the PV94 and PV95 plans. These two plans were introduced by BSNL earlier this month.

BSNL Chennai has issued a circular confirming that this revision has been introduced in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle from today. The notice announces that the above mentioned 10 BSNL plan vouchers and three first recharge coupons will offer now offer Advance Per Minute PV94 and Advance Per Second PV95 plans as the base tariff.

Earlier, the above mentioned First Recharge Coupons were bundled with base tariff plans “Per second/minute plan PV74/75”. However, moving forward, the FRC107 prepaid plan will be mapped to Advance Per Minute tariff PV94 pack. Furthermore, FRC106 and FRC108 plans will be mapped to Advance Per Second tariff PV95 pack.

Similarly, base plans for the PV153, PV186, PV365, PV429, PV485, PV666, PV997, PV999, PV1699, PV1999, PV2399 have been revised from “Per minute plan PV75” to “Advance Per Minute Plan PV94”.

BSNL Chennai announced the launch of the Rs. 94 ‘Advance Per Minute' and Rs. 95 ‘Advance Per Second' plans earlier this month and they 100 minutes of local, national, and roaming voice calling (including Mumbai and Delhi circles) for 90 days as well as include 3GB high-speed data. Both prepaid plans also charge local SMS messages at the rate of Rs. 0.8 per message, while national messages are charged at Rs. 1.2 per message.

After voice calling FUP (fair usage policy) limit is reached, Rs. 94 BSNL prepaid plan customers will be charged at Re. 1 per minute for local calls to a mobile network and BSNL landlines. Local calls to other landline numbers and STD calls are applicable at Rs. 1.3 per minute. The Rs. 95 BSNL prepaid plan, on the other hand, charges local mobile and BSNL landline calls at Rs. 0.02 per second, while local calls to other landline operators and STD calls are available at Rs. 0.024 per second.

