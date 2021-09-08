Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is reportedly discontinuing all its prepaid broadband services across telecom circles. The prepaid broadband service is available only in the DSL (Digital subscriber line) segment and subscribers get unlimited high speed broadband Internet access without monthly bills. It is reported that due to the prepaid broadband subscriber base being very small BSNL has decided to scrap the offering altogether and shift existing customers to postpaid. BSNL prepaid broadband service comes with benefits like mobility, control on Internet charges, sharing of DSL broadband connections, and more.

KeralaTelecom reports that BSNL authorities have directed all telecom circles to take action and migrate all existing prepaid DSL broadband customers to postpaid DSL broadband. The existing prepaid account balance will be transferred as credit in their new postpaid account. The report says that interested customers can even opt for BSNL Bharat Fiber (FTTH) or Bharat Air Fiber (BAF) connection as DSL broadband connections are having limitations in the maximum download and upload speed. We've reached out to the PSU for comment on the reported move.

As mentioned, BSNL is said to be making this move as the customer base in the prepaid broadband segment is very small. This is despite prepaid broadband packs starting from as low as Rs. 200. These plans allowed users to connect to their broadband account from across the country on an Internet-enabled telephone line. These prepaid broadband plans also allow sharing of DSL connection with a group of prepaid broadband customers like students, professionals etc. BSNL had been offering both limited and unlimited prepaid broadband plans for subscribers across India.

To enable smooth migration from prepaid DSL broadband connection, BSNL is said to have also introduced a special discount scheme for current landline customers migrating to BSNL FTTH. A discount of Rs. 600 is reportedly being offered to users who are migrating, in addition to letting them retain their existing landline number.