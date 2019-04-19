BSNL has now reportedly introduced cashback benefits for its postpaid users. Few postpaid users can avail cashback of up to Rs. 4,575 on annual subscriptions, and the top three fixed monthly charge (FMC) plans offer 25 percent cashback to its subscribers. Other lower priced postpaid plans also get cashback of up to 20 percent on annual subscription payment. Even on six monthly payment, BSNL is offering cashback, but relatively lesser. If the user subscribes for an annual Rs. 1,525 postpaid plan, he gets cashback of up to Rs. 4,575.

Starting with annual subscriber plans for BSNL postpaid users, all of those who avail the Rs. 1,525 monthly rental plan and pay the full annual amount of Rs. 18,300, are said to be entitled to avail a cashback of Rs. 4,575. That's 25 percent cashback on the full amount. Similarly, Rs. 1,125 monthly plan users reportedly get a cashback of Rs. 3,375 (25 percent) if they pay the full 12 months amount in one go. 25 percent cashback is also claimed to be offered to BSNL Rs. 799 postpaid plan subscribers, if they pay up the annual amount in one shot.

For lower priced Rs. 725 and Rs. 525 per month plans, BSNL is said to be only offering 20 percent cashback. The BSNL Rs. 399, Rs. 325 and Rs. 225 postpaid plans will get only 10 percent cashback. Telecom Talk was the first to report of these postpaid cashback plans.

BSNL is also reportedly offering cashback on semi-annual plans as well. The Rs. 1,525 plan will reportedly get 12 percent cashback (Rs. 1,098), if you pay for six months together. Even the Rs. 1,125 and Rs. 799 postpaid plans are said to provide 12 percent cashback only for semi-annual subscriptions. The Rs. 725 and Rs. 525 plan users will reportedly get 8 percent cashback, and Rs. 399, Rs. 325, and Rs. 225 plan users will allegedly only get 4 percent cashback.

It's worth noting that this cashback offer is only applicable for BSNL users in the Kerala circle, Telecom Talk reports. Furthermore, subscriptions brought in the month of April or May will not have to pay security deposit charges and activation charges. As mentioned, to be eligible for these cashbacks, the user will have to pay the subscription period's amount beforehand.

In December last year, BSNL introduced similar 25 percent cashback offers on its annual and half-yearly broadband plans as well.