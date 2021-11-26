Technology News
BSNL Bundles Eros Now Subscription With All Postpaid Plans Across India

BSNL offers Eros Now Plus membership on select prepaid plans since 2019.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 November 2021 13:27 IST
BSNL Bundles Eros Now Subscription With All Postpaid Plans Across India

BSNL has a pan-India presence across all the 22 telecom circles in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will now offer Eros Now content with all of its postpaid plans, in addition to prepaid plans. Eros Now announced the expansion of the content partnership on Friday. It had first partnered with BSNL in 2019 for its prepaid plan offerings. The Eros Now platform offers a content catalogue comprising over 12,000 movie titles, premium originals, music videos, short-form content, among others.

Eros Now has confirmed that all postpaid plans from BSNL will bundle the premium membership access to the content on its platform. For select prepaid plans, BSNL offers Eros Now Plus membership for as long as the STV was active. Eros Now offers content in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, and more. BSNL, on the other hand, has a pan-India presence across all the 22 telecom circles in India.

While all postpaid plans from BSNL will bundle Eros Now membership moving forward, the same offer is only available for select prepaid plans in India. To be precise, the offer is available for BSNL customers on Rs. 78 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 8 days, and the Rs.98 plan which has a validity of 24 days (except Kerala where the Rs.98 plan comes with 20 days validity). The offer is applicable on the Rs.298 BSNL prepaid plan that comes with54 days validity (except Andhra Pradesh where it is priced at Rs.297). It is also applicable on the BSNL Rs.333 prepaid plan with 45 days validity and Rs.444 prepaid plan with 60 days validity.

BSNL recently revised its Rs. 187 prepaid plan as well. It will continue to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. It will also bundle 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, free PRBT ringtone, and come with a validity of 28 days. The new plan now offers 28 days of validity instead of the 24 days validity it was offering earlier.


