Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL to Launch Rs. 798, Rs. 999 Postpaid Plans on December 1, Rs. 199 Plan to Be Revised: Report

BSNL to Launch Rs. 798, Rs. 999 Postpaid Plans on December 1, Rs. 199 Plan to Be Revised: Report

BSNL is also removing Rs. 99, Rs. 225, Rs. 325, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,125 plans once these new plans come into effect.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 November 2020 13:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL to Launch Rs. 798, Rs. 999 Postpaid Plans on December 1, Rs. 199 Plan to Be Revised: Report

BSNL’s upcoming Rs. 999 postpaid plan will reportedly offer 75GB monthly data

Highlights
  • BSNL Rs. 199 postpaid plan to offer data rollover facility
  • Telco to remove several old postpaid plans on December 1
  • BSNL Rs. 798 plan offer two family add-on connections

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly looking to introduce new postpaid plans to compete better with other telecom rivals. These new plans will be priced at Rs. 798 and Rs. 999 and they will bring multiple benefits, apart from data and talktime. A fresh report suggests that the existing Rs. 199 postpaid plan will also be revised to introduce additional benefits like data rollover. The telco is reportedly looking to rejig its postpaid plan portfolio by also removing Rs. 99, Rs. 225, Rs. 325, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,125 plans, once the new plans come into effect. These new postpaid plans are reported to launch on December 1.

Telecom Talk reports that BSNL is working on doing a shake-up to its postpaid plan portfolio. It is looking to introduce a Rs. 798 postpaid plan on December 1 across all circles the telco operates in. This postpaid plan is expected to offer 50GB of monthly data with rollover facility of up to 150GB. The plan will offer 100 SMS messages per day and come with two family add-on connections. The report states that the add-on connection will get the same benefit as the primary connection.

The Rs. 999 BSNL portpaid plan, the report states, will offer 75GB of monthly data with a rollover facility of 225GB. This pack comes with unlimited voice call benefits with local and STD networks (FUP at 250 minutes per day), 100 SMS messages per day, and three family add-on connections.

The existing Rs. 199 postpaid plan will be revised to offer 25GB monthly data, data rollover facility of 75GB, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited on-net voice calling with 300 minutes of off-net calling. These new plans are reported to go live on December 1 in all circles that BSNL operates in. Once these go live, old plans priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 225, Rs. 325, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,125 will be removed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL Postpaid, BSNL, BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Plan, BSNL Rs 798 Postpaid Plan, BSNL Rs 999 Postpaid Plan
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
5G to Launch in France in November, Observatory Being Set Up to Track Rollout

Related Stories

BSNL to Launch Rs. 798, Rs. 999 Postpaid Plans on December 1, Rs. 199 Plan to Be Revised: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  3. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  5. Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon Edition Review
  6. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  9. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  10. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8 SE High Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, 66W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Nintendo Switch Rides Pandemic Boost to Hike Sales Forecast to 2.4 Crore Units
  3. Oppo Smartphone With 6.43-Inch Display Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Nikon’s Latest Software Will Let You Use Your DSLR or Mirrorless Camera as a Webcam
  5. Watch Dogs: Legion Source Code Allegedly Leaked, Ubisoft Investigating the Breach
  6. BSNL to Launch Rs. 798, Rs. 999 Postpaid Plans on December 1, Rs. 199 Plan to Be Revised: Report
  7. 5G to Launch in France in November, Observatory Being Set Up to Track Rollout
  8. Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions
  9. Snapchat Adds New Feature to Allow Creators to Showcase Subscriber Count
  10. Qualcomm Forecasts Ballooning 5G Sales, Posts Largest Revenue Earnings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com