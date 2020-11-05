Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly looking to introduce new postpaid plans to compete better with other telecom rivals. These new plans will be priced at Rs. 798 and Rs. 999 and they will bring multiple benefits, apart from data and talktime. A fresh report suggests that the existing Rs. 199 postpaid plan will also be revised to introduce additional benefits like data rollover. The telco is reportedly looking to rejig its postpaid plan portfolio by also removing Rs. 99, Rs. 225, Rs. 325, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,125 plans, once the new plans come into effect. These new postpaid plans are reported to launch on December 1.

Telecom Talk reports that BSNL is working on doing a shake-up to its postpaid plan portfolio. It is looking to introduce a Rs. 798 postpaid plan on December 1 across all circles the telco operates in. This postpaid plan is expected to offer 50GB of monthly data with rollover facility of up to 150GB. The plan will offer 100 SMS messages per day and come with two family add-on connections. The report states that the add-on connection will get the same benefit as the primary connection.

The Rs. 999 BSNL portpaid plan, the report states, will offer 75GB of monthly data with a rollover facility of 225GB. This pack comes with unlimited voice call benefits with local and STD networks (FUP at 250 minutes per day), 100 SMS messages per day, and three family add-on connections.

The existing Rs. 199 postpaid plan will be revised to offer 25GB monthly data, data rollover facility of 75GB, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited on-net voice calling with 300 minutes of off-net calling. These new plans are reported to go live on December 1 in all circles that BSNL operates in. Once these go live, old plans priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 225, Rs. 325, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,125 will be removed.