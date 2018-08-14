BSNL Postpaid Add-on Plans Offer Up to 30GB of Data per Month

BSNL is said to be updating its postpaid suite of offerings with new add-on packages that offer users with additional high-speed data even after their monthly limits have ended, albeit at a steeper price point. The pricing of the new unlimited add-on plans is said to range from Rs. 240 to Rs. 1,711 and offer up to 30GB of additional data over and above the data offered in the base plan. The company has reportedly also rolled out some new limited data add-on plans that are priced between Rs. 50 and Rs. 549 and offer extra data limits of between 550MB to 16GB.

The major difference between the BSNL unlimited add-on plans and the limited ones is that the data can be accessed for free after the FUP has been reached in the former while it is chargeable after the FUP is reached in limited data offerings, as first reported by Telecom Talk. We were unable to confirm the availability of these new plans.

Let's get into the different plans now. The unlimited add-on plans start at Rs. 240 that is said to come with 3.5GB of high-speed data, and the Rs. 340 plan that offers 5.5GB of additional data. Post-FUP, the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. Other add-on plans reported include the one priced at Rs. 666 which offers 11GB of extra data, the Rs. 901 plan that comes with 20GB of data, and the one priced at Rs. 1,711 that gives the user 30GB of additional data over and above their postpaid plan. Speed will be reduced to 128Kbps after the exhaustion of any of these three plans.

The limited data add-on plans are said to start at Rs. 50 for the plan with 500MB of extra data. Then there is the Rs. 75 plan that comes with 1.5GB of additional data, the Rs. 170 plan which offers 2.2GB data, and a Rs. 225 plan for 4.2GB extra data access. Other plans include the Rs. 290 plan with 9GB of additional data, the one priced at Rs. 501 with 12GB of data, and the Rs. 549 plan with 16GB of data. Post FUP, the usage charges after limit gets over is 1p/ 10KB. All these add-on plans come with a validity of one month, and offer 3G data.