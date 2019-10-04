Technology News
loading

BSNL Partners Paytm to Offer Smart Wi-Fi Onboarding Feature Across India: All Details

Paytm app users will get a notification every time they are in a BSNL Public Wi-Fi zone.

By | Updated: 4 October 2019 18:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Partners Paytm to Offer Smart Wi-Fi Onboarding Feature Across India: All Details

BSNL Wi-Fi plans can be paid for, via Paytm

Highlights
  • Plans for using BSNL’s public Wi-Fi will be listed on Paytm
  • Paytm will also show validity and data consumption details
  • This feature also supports data roaming in the BSNL network

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has partnered with Paytm to offer a smart Wi-Fi onboarding feature in India. This feature will enable users to use BSNL provided public Wi-Fi in select areas. Paytm will send notifications to users whenever they are in a BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot location, and users can then select a plan, pay using the Paytm app, and use the Wi-Fi easily. These BSNL Wi-Fi users can also check their data consumption and validity details on the available dashboard inside the Paytm app.

Paytm will now let app users know of an existing BSNL public Wi-Fi network, if they are in the compatible area. The telecom operator says that multiple public places have been converted to BSNL Wi-Fi zones where users, upon purchasing a Wi-Fi plan, can access Internet connectivity. A notification will pop-up on Paytm users' screens letting them know of available public Wi-Fi option. When the user clicks on that notification, Paytm will ask for login information, and then the user is asked to select a plan for using the public Wi-Fi zone.

These BSNL plans haven't been detailed, but selecting one and paying for it via Paytm will enable the hotspot connectivity. Users can head back to the Paytm app to check their data consumption and validity details, and this feature also supports data roaming in the BSNL network.

“This integration will definitely bring a revolution in the adoption of public Wi-Fi. Paytm and BSNL are working together to enable more hotspot locations to increase the digital footprint and give further boost to the mission of a 'Digital and Connected India,” said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL, in a statement.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, BSNL
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google Discloses Android Zero Day Vulnerability on Pixel, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi Phones
EA’s FIFA 20 Global Series Registration Page Leaked Personal Data of Players, Now Taken Down
Honor Smartphones
BSNL Partners Paytm to Offer Smart Wi-Fi Onboarding Feature Across India: All Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  2. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  3. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  4. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Realme Buds Wireless Review
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
  8. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  9. Google Discloses Android Vulnerability on Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi Phones
  10. Oppo Reno 2F Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker, Much Delayed, Misses Its Q3 Launch Window
  2. EA’s FIFA 20 Global Series Registration Page Leaked Personal Data of Players, Now Taken Down
  3. BSNL Partners Paytm to Offer Smart Wi-Fi Onboarding Feature Across India: All Details
  4. Google Discloses Android Zero Day Vulnerability on Pixel, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi Phones
  5. YouTube Music to Get Three Personalised Spotify-Like Playlists This Month
  6. Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report
  7. Huawei Enjoy 10 Leaked Render Suggests a Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  8. Samsung Releases Exclusive Fortnite Glow Outfit, Levitate Emote for Select Galaxy Devices
  9. Chrome 79 to Start Blocking Unsecure Content on HTTPS Pages by Default, Roll Out Set for December
  10. OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Hole-Punch Display, Vertical Triple Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.