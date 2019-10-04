Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has partnered with Paytm to offer a smart Wi-Fi onboarding feature in India. This feature will enable users to use BSNL provided public Wi-Fi in select areas. Paytm will send notifications to users whenever they are in a BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot location, and users can then select a plan, pay using the Paytm app, and use the Wi-Fi easily. These BSNL Wi-Fi users can also check their data consumption and validity details on the available dashboard inside the Paytm app.

Paytm will now let app users know of an existing BSNL public Wi-Fi network, if they are in the compatible area. The telecom operator says that multiple public places have been converted to BSNL Wi-Fi zones where users, upon purchasing a Wi-Fi plan, can access Internet connectivity. A notification will pop-up on Paytm users' screens letting them know of available public Wi-Fi option. When the user clicks on that notification, Paytm will ask for login information, and then the user is asked to select a plan for using the public Wi-Fi zone.

These BSNL plans haven't been detailed, but selecting one and paying for it via Paytm will enable the hotspot connectivity. Users can head back to the Paytm app to check their data consumption and validity details, and this feature also supports data roaming in the BSNL network.

“This integration will definitely bring a revolution in the adoption of public Wi-Fi. Paytm and BSNL are working together to enable more hotspot locations to increase the digital footprint and give further boost to the mission of a 'Digital and Connected India,” said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL, in a statement.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.