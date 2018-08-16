On the occasion of Onam and Independence Day, state-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the Onam Freedom offer for all its prepaid users in India. Under this scheme, few talk time plans have been revised to be sold at reduced rates. Most notably, the Rs. 250, Rs. 650, and the Rs. 1,350 plans will be sold for Rs. 220, Rs. 550, and Rs. 1,100 respectively. These offer talk time benefits, but no data benefits. To recall, the state-owned telco also launched two new packs to celebrate Independence Day last week, on a pan-India basis.

These new Rs. 220, Rs. 550, and Rs. 1,100 offers will go on from August 17 till August 23, reports Telecom Talk. Furthermore, the company has reportedly also launched a new Rs. 260 top-up plan which gives full talk time, and caller tune benefits as well.

As we mentioned, BSNL unveiled new plans last week on occasion of Independence Day - there a new Rs. 29 special tariff voucher that provides 4 days validity, 100 free SMSes per day, and unlimited calls and data. Similarly, a Rs. 9 plan offers unlimited calls and data, and 100 SMSes per day for one day validity. The data FUP is at 2GB, and subscription is offered only till August 25 for both the Rs. 9 and Rs. 29 plan. To recall, BSNL had launched a slew of offers last year as well, in order to celebrate Independence Day, Onam, and more.

BSNL has been on a roll lately, with revision of most of its old plans, and introducing more new plans that suit old subscribers as well as attract new ones. BSNL, earlier this month, launched a new Rs. 27 STV as well. The new BSNL recharge plan offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 7 days, with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for the validity period. Users will get the unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP limit. Notably, the new plan from BSNL will reportedly be available pan-India for all subscribers. BSNL is said to have instructed all circle authorities to execute the Rs. 27 plan, and if there they have plans with the same denomination, they have been instructed to be pushed to another value. However, the voice calling benefits are not applicable in Mumbai and Delhi circles.