NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Plans On the Occasion of Onam

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Plans On the Occasion of Onam

BSNL has a new Rs. 260 top-up plan that gives full talk time.

Highlights

  • BSNL will sell Rs. 250, Rs. 650, and Rs. 1,350 plans at reduced rates
  • This offer will be valid till August 23
  • BSNL also introduced new Rs. 9, Rs. 29 STVs

On the occasion of Onam and Independence Day, state-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched the Onam Freedom offer for all its prepaid users in India. Under this scheme, few talk time plans have been revised to be sold at reduced rates. Most notably, the Rs. 250, Rs. 650, and the Rs. 1,350 plans will be sold for Rs. 220, Rs. 550, and Rs. 1,100 respectively. These offer talk time benefits, but no data benefits. To recall, the state-owned telco also launched two new packs to celebrate Independence Day last week, on a pan-India basis.

These new Rs. 220, Rs. 550, and Rs. 1,100 offers will go on from August 17 till August 23, reports Telecom Talk. Furthermore, the company has reportedly also launched a new Rs. 260 top-up plan which gives full talk time, and caller tune benefits as well.

As we mentioned, BSNL unveiled new plans last week on occasion of Independence Day - there a new Rs. 29 special tariff voucher that provides 4 days validity, 100 free SMSes per day, and unlimited calls and data. Similarly, a Rs. 9 plan offers unlimited calls and data, and 100 SMSes per day for one day validity. The data FUP is at 2GB, and subscription is offered only till August 25 for both the Rs. 9 and Rs. 29 plan. To recall, BSNL had launched a slew of offers last year as well, in order to celebrate Independence Day, Onam, and more.

BSNL has been on a roll lately, with revision of most of its old plans, and introducing more new plans that suit old subscribers as well as attract new ones. BSNL, earlier this month, launched a new Rs. 27 STV as well. The new BSNL recharge plan offers 1GB of data for a validity period of 7 days, with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS messages for the validity period. Users will get the unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP limit. Notably, the new plan from BSNL will reportedly be available pan-India for all subscribers. BSNL is said to have instructed all circle authorities to execute the Rs. 27 plan, and if there they have plans with the same denomination, they have been instructed to be pushed to another value. However, the voice calling benefits are not applicable in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Researchers Develop App That Can Extend Your Smartphone's Battery Life
Facebook Messenger for Kids Now Lets Children Add Friends Themselves
Vivo Nex
BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Plans On the Occasion of Onam
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  3. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  4. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  5. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale Today at 12pm: Price, Where to Buy, and More
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  9. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  10. 2018 iPhone Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.