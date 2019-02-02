NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • BSNL Offers One Month Free Wings Service to New Customers, Launches App in Google Play Store

BSNL Offers One Month Free Wings Service to New Customers, Launches App in Google Play Store

02 February 2019
BSNL Offers One Month Free Wings Service to New Customers, Launches App in Google Play Store

BSNL Wings app is now live on Google Play Store

Highlights

  • BSNL is offering new subscribers one month of Wings service free
  • After one month, an annual fee of Rs. 1,099 will be levied
  • The consumers can use Wi-Fi, broadband, 3G, and 4G to make calls over Win

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced the soft launch of its Wings Internet Telephony service last year. The company has now commercially launched the service in India and has released its app in Google Play. As part of its introductory offer, BSNL is offering the Wings service free of cost for one month. Thereafter, BSNL notes that the service will be available at an initial onetime annual fee of Rs.1,099 plus GST. This service will use a mobile numbering scheme, provided using IP based access network of IMS NGN Core switches, to allow subscribers to make and receive calls over the Internet via their laptop or mobile phone.

To subscribe for BSNL Wings, the consumers will have to head online and book it by filling customer information like identity proof, address proof and photograph, and selecting their 'Wings' choice No. (10 digit no). The customer will then receive a Unique PIN code on their mobile number during registration process. Thereafter customers should download the BSNL Wings app from Google Play Store, and do one time authentication using the "Wings" No. and PIN code received during online registration.

After all of this, the user should be able to use the service seamless and free of cost for one month. After the free period is over, an annual fee of Rs. 1,099 plus GST will be levied. BSNL notes that a customer can make free unlimited outgoing calls within India for a period of one year. Special discount is given to central government, PSU employees, and even students.

This service is targeted at subscribers in areas with poor mobile coverage. With the Wings Internet telephony services, users can make and receive calls using broadband, Wi-Fi, 4G, or 3G Internet. Video calling is only supported for Wings-to-Wings calls only. The customers can use their existing address book while making calls through the app.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL WIngs App
BSNL Offers One Month Free Wings Service to New Customers, Launches App in Google Play Store
