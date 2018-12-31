NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Offers Additional Talk Time on Combo STV Recharge Options to Rival Reliance Jio

, 31 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Offers Additional Talk Time on Combo STV Recharge Options to Rival Reliance Jio

BSNL has kicked off the new promotional offer in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Highlights

  • BSNL is offering new benefits on its STV options
  • It is giving up to 4GB data and additional talk time up to Rs. 600
  • The Rs. 152 recharge comes with talk time worth Rs. 200

Countering Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has kicked off promotional offers for its combo STV recharge options in select circles to offer additional talk time as well as up to 4GB data. The state-owned telco is offering benefits on its special tariff voucher (STV) options of Rs. 252, Rs. 402, Rs. 175, and Rs. 219. The new offer is notably valid in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The new development comes weeks after BSNL started offering 1GB data for free to its subscribers downloading the new 'My BSNL' app on Android. That offer is valid until December 31.

Among other options, the Rs. 252 recharge is offering a talk time value worth Rs. 200 alongside 1GB of data for 30 days. The Rs. 252 recharge that comes with the same 30-day validity, on the other hand, offers a talk time worth Rs. 350 along with 2GB of data. Similarly, the Rs. 402 recharge that is also valid for 30 days comes with a talk time value worth Rs. 600 and 4GB of data.

If data isn't your requirement, BSNL is also offering the Rs. 175 recharge with Rs. 200 worth of talk value as well as Rs. 219 recharge with Rs. 250 worth of talk value for 60 days. Both recharge options come with 0.5GB of data.

It is worth noting here that the promotional benefits on recharge options of Rs. 152, Rs. 252, and Rs. 402 are valid until January 21, 2019. However, the benefits on the Rs. 175 and Rs. 219 recharge are valid until February 23, 2019.

The promotional offer is applicable only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. TelecomTalk first reported the new offer.

As we mentioned, BSNL announced a 1GB free data offer for subscribers downloading the new My BSNL app on Android. That offer is valid until December 31. Back in late October, the operator also offered the benefits of its Rs. 399 recharge at Rs. 100 for select new customers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) With 4,000mAh Battery, Waterdrop-Shaped Notch Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 9 Pie Update Scheduled for January 15
Pricee
BSNL Offers Additional Talk Time on Combo STV Recharge Options to Rival Reliance Jio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Huawei P Smart (2019) With Android Pie, Dewdrop Display Launched
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Leaked Press Render Shows Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  3. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones Today
  4. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  5. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  6. iPhone XS Max Catches Fire in US Man's Pocket, Report Claims
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  8. Honor V20 (Honor View 20): Top 5 Features You Should Know About
  9. China Probe Readies to Land on Far Side of the Moon
  10. Popular Android Apps Found to Share Data With Facebook Without Permission
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.