Countering Reliance Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has kicked off promotional offers for its combo STV recharge options in select circles to offer additional talk time as well as up to 4GB data. The state-owned telco is offering benefits on its special tariff voucher (STV) options of Rs. 252, Rs. 402, Rs. 175, and Rs. 219. The new offer is notably valid in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The new development comes weeks after BSNL started offering 1GB data for free to its subscribers downloading the new 'My BSNL' app on Android. That offer is valid until December 31.

Among other options, the Rs. 252 recharge is offering a talk time value worth Rs. 200 alongside 1GB of data for 30 days. The Rs. 252 recharge that comes with the same 30-day validity, on the other hand, offers a talk time worth Rs. 350 along with 2GB of data. Similarly, the Rs. 402 recharge that is also valid for 30 days comes with a talk time value worth Rs. 600 and 4GB of data.

If data isn't your requirement, BSNL is also offering the Rs. 175 recharge with Rs. 200 worth of talk value as well as Rs. 219 recharge with Rs. 250 worth of talk value for 60 days. Both recharge options come with 0.5GB of data.

It is worth noting here that the promotional benefits on recharge options of Rs. 152, Rs. 252, and Rs. 402 are valid until January 21, 2019. However, the benefits on the Rs. 175 and Rs. 219 recharge are valid until February 23, 2019.

The promotional offer is applicable only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. TelecomTalk first reported the new offer.

As we mentioned, BSNL announced a 1GB free data offer for subscribers downloading the new My BSNL app on Android. That offer is valid until December 31. Back in late October, the operator also offered the benefits of its Rs. 399 recharge at Rs. 100 for select new customers.