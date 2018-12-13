NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Offers 25 Percent Cashback on Annual, Half-Yearly Broadband Plans

, 13 December 2018
Photo Credit: Twitter/ BSNLCorporate

BSNL 25 percent cashback offer is valid until December 31, 2018

Highlights

  • BSNL has launched a new broadband cashback scheme
  • The offer is valid for new and existing users
  • BSNL has not specified the maximum amount in the offer

State-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) on Thursday announced the launch of its latest cashback offer available for all new and existing BSNL landline, broadband, and broadband Wi-Fi subscribers in India. As part of the offer, users will be able to avail up to 25 percent cashback on subscription to the telecom giant's annual and half-yearly broadband plans. The cashback scheme has been introduced in all BSNL circles, and is valid from December 10 to December 31, 2018. Interested customers can call the BSNL customer care helpline or visit the BSNL customer care centre to avail the cashback offer.

In a tweet on its official BSNL Corporate Twitter account on Thursday, the telecom operator revealed this offer. While the promotional banner mentions the availability of up to 25 percent cashback, BSNL has not specified the limit of this cashback. However, we have reached out to get a confirmation on the same. Additionally, the offer is not applicable on any other subscriptions except annual and half-yearly plans. “A grand gift of 2018 from #BSNL. Grab the offer now!” said the company announcing the broadband cashback.

Notably, the cashback scheme is applicable in all BSNL circles, which do not include Delhi and Mumbai - where MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) operates.

Earlier this month, BSNL updated several of its unlimited broadband plans to now offer high-speed data. These include a wide array of BSNL BBG Combo ULD plans priced at Rs. Rs. 675, Rs. 845, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,495, Rs. 1,745, and Rs. 2,295. The most premium of the lot, priced at Rs. 2,295, offers 35GB of high-speed data per day at a speed of 24Mbps. It also comes with unlimited voice calling. Data speeds are downgraded to 2Mbps after the daily high-speed limit ends for the subscriber.

