BSNL Offers 2 Months of Free 20Mbps Broadband Plan to New Laptop Buyers

 
, 22 June 2018
Highlights

  • BSNL has launched an offer for new laptop or PC buyers
  • This offer gives users access to 20Mbps broadband speed for two months
  • This offer is eligible within two months of laptop purchase only

After revising several of its prepaid plans to increase subscriber base, the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now looking to lure more users to switch to its broadband connection as well. In a new scheme, the company is reportedly giving two months of 20Mbps broadband connection free to all new laptop and PC buyers. These customers are said to be eligible for the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 45GB plan that was launched very recently. This plan was launched earlier this month, alongside many other plans with 20Mbps speeds.

The price of the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 45GB plan is at Rs. 99. Telecom Talk reports that all users who buy a new laptop or PC are eligible to get two months of the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 45GB plan for free. To avail this plan, users must submit the bill copy of the laptop/ PC within two months of purchase. The report states that the offer is applicable pan-India, except for the Andaman and Nicobar telecom circles.

The report doesn't detail as to where the customer has to submit the bill, but claims that the bill will be kept in the customer file with the commercial officer of the area. To recall, the new BBG Combo ULD 45GB plan that is said to come with 1.5GB data benefit per day at 20Mbps speeds, and is priced at Rs. 99. Once you cross the FUP, you get to access to Internet at 1Mbps. They also offer unlimited voice calling to any network in the country. This broadband plan is available pan-India, except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With this plan, BSNL is also offering one free email ID and 1GB of storage space.

Other plans that were announced alongside include the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 150GB Plan at a price of Rs. 199, and it offers 5GB of data per day. The BSNL BBG Combo ULD 300GB and 600GB Plans are priced at a monthly rate of Rs. 299 and Rs. 399. They offer 10GB per day and 20GB per day data benefit respectively. These plans also offer 20Mbps speeds, after which the speed will dial down to 1Mbps. The speed is said to be restored at 12am midnight every day.

Comments

