Technology News
loading

BSNL Brings Multiple Recharge Facility for Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs. 97

The new facility by BSNL is applicable on the Rs. 97, Rs. 98, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 247, Rs. 319, Rs. 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 July 2020 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Brings Multiple Recharge Facility for Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs. 97

BSNL has following in the footsteps of Reliance Jio by offering its multiple recharge facility

Highlights
  • BSNL’s multiple recharge facility is available across all circles
  • Users will get an SMS message once their existing plan expires
  • BSNL aims to help users accumulate extended benefits and services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday launched a multiple recharge facility to let its prepaid subscribers recharge their accounts in advance, without waiting for expiry of their existing plan. The new facility is applicable across a range of BSNL prepaid voucher (PV) and special tariff voucher (STV) options starting from Rs. 97 and going up to Rs. 1,999. Also, it is aimed to allow customers to accumulate extended benefits and services. The latest development comes just days after BSNL brought its Rs. 94 and Rs. 95 prepaid recharge plans with 3GB high-speed data and 100 voice calling minutes. The operator also recently launched its Rs. 499 broadband plan with 100GB data allocation at 20Mbps speeds.

The new facility by BSNL is available for the Rs. 97, Rs. 98, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 247, Rs. 319, Rs. 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans. It automatically activates the advanced recharge done by the subscriber after the existing plan expires. The telco noted that it would intimate the subscribers about the facility through an SMS message.

BSNL confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the fresh development is applicable across all telecom circles in the country.

The multiple recharge facility offered by BSNL works similar to how users can make advance payments for their plans on Reliance Jio. Airtel also allows users to recharge their accounts multiple times with the same denomination.

However, unlike BSNL and Jio that both put the succeeding recharge payments in a queue, Airtel extends benefits and services of its subscribers recharging with the same denomination at once. This means that if you're recharging with the same prepaid plan on your Airtel account twice, its validity will be extended by two times just after receiving the payment of your last recharge, without any delay.

In contrast, Vodafone Idea allows its subscribers to do multiple recharges of the same denomination, but it doesn't extend the validity and calculate it from the date of recharge.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL, multiple recharge facility
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung's Bean-Shaped TWS Earbuds Will Reportedly Be Called Galaxy Buds Live, Renders Leaked

Related Stories

BSNL Brings Multiple Recharge Facility for Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs. 97
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  5. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  6. Oppo Watch May Launch in India Soon
  7. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased Ahead of OnePlus Nord Launch
  8. PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder, Many Other iOS Apps Back After Brief Outage
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
  10. Realme C11 Set to Launch in India on July 14
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pods True Wireless Earbuds Teased, Tipped to be Sold via Amazon India
  2. Apple’s New MacBook Air to Go Into Mass Production in Q4, Redesigned MacBook Pro Models Planned for 2021: Kuo
  3. Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Headphones Get Temporary Price Cuts in India
  4. PUBG Mobile, Spotify, Tinder, Many Other iOS Apps Back After Brief Outage, Facebook SDK May Be the Cause
  5. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Spotted on Geekbench, 16GB RAM Tipped
  6. BSNL Brings Multiple Recharge Facility for Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs. 97
  7. Boat ProGear B20 Smart Band With 10-Day Battery Life, Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched
  8. Samsung's Bean-Shaped TWS Earbuds Will Reportedly Be Called Galaxy Buds Live, Renders Leaked
  9. Xiaomi Hosting Global Ecosystem Product Launch 2020 on July 15, Mi TV Stick Expected
  10. Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Teased to Launch in India on July 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com