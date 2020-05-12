Technology News
loading
BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans to Allow ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network

The new change by BSNL is applicable on a pan-India basis.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2020 14:34 IST
BSNL has revised its total of 25 prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers, and first recharge coupons

Highlights
  • BSNL Chennai has posted a circular to detail the revision
  • Customers will be able to make calls and SMS messages on MTNL network
  • BSNL and MTNL merger was announced in October last year

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its prepaid recharge plans to offer “unlimited” voice calling and SMS benefits on the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs. 97. It is also aligning with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October last year. Up until now, the state-owned telecom operator had the MTNL network as an exception when offering voice calling and SMS benefits. This means that BSNL customers weren't able to make free calls or SMS messages when they were in the Mumbai and Delhi circles and were on the MTNL network.

As per a circular posted by the BSNL Chennai division, the latest revision is applicable on a total of 25 prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers (PVs), and first recharge coupons (FRVs). The unlimited voice calling benefits have been expanded on the MTNL network for BSNL customers using the Rs. 99, Rs. 104, Rs. 349, and Rs. 447 prepaid recharge plans. All these plans come with 250 minutes of voice calls on a daily basis.

In addition to the voice calling benefits, BSNL has provided 100 SMS messages per day on the MTNL roaming for customers using the Rs. 97, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 199, Rs. 247, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 447, Rs. 499, Rs. and 1,098 prepaid plans as well as PVs and FRVs valued at Rs. 106, Rs. 107, Rs. 153, Rs. 186, Rs. 365, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999.

Applicable on pan-India basis
The official circular, which was initially spotted by telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech, says that the new revision is applicable in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles starting today. However, Gadgets 360 was able to confirm from BSNL that the change pertaining to the MTNL network is effective on a pan-India basis.

BSNL hasn't made any changes on the benefits front and the customers will continue to get all the bundled voice calling minutes, SMS messages, and data allocation that they were previously getting on the eligible plans.

The new revision is a part of the changes that BSNL and MTNL are taking into consideration pertaining to their merger that was announced last year and is expected to be completed sometime next year.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, MTNL, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited
