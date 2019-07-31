Technology News
loading

BSNL-MTNL Merger Said Be in Consideration by DoT

The move assumes significance as both have been making losses.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 15:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL-MTNL Merger Said Be in Consideration by DoT
Highlights
  • Losses and competition has forced consolidation in the PSU telecom space
  • DoT is currently working on a proposal for merger of its two ailing PSUs
  • BSNL's estimated losses are Rs. 14,000 crores in 2018-19

The pressure of huge losses and competition has forced consolidation in the PSU telecom space as Department of Telecom is currently working on a proposal for merger of its two ailing PSUs - BSNL and MTNL - to revive the state-owned telecom firms.

The BSNL-MTNL merger is "one of the many components" of the overall revival plan being worked out for the two corporations, a source said on Tuesday, adding that a final call on the matter will be taken by the Union Cabinet.

The plan includes the MTNL being merged with the BSNL.

The MTNL provides telephony services in Delhi and Mumbai, while BSNL is present in the rest of the circles.

The move assumes significance as both have been making losses and have faced challenges in clearing staff salaries in the recent past.

The Department of Telecom is preparing a survival plan for the MTNL and the BSNL in the form of a revival package that entails components like voluntary retirement scheme, asset monetisation, and allocation of 4G spectrum.

BSNL's estimated losses are Rs. 14,000 crores in 2018-19 on the back of revenue that fell to Rs. 19.308 crores in the same fiscal. It has 1.65 lakh employees and their costs make up 75 per cent of the company's total income.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, MTNL, DoT
Netflix Indian Film Maska Casts Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, 2 Others
Honor Smartphones
BSNL-MTNL Merger Said Be in Consideration by DoT
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  2. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  3. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole
  4. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  6. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  8. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  9. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  10. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL-MTNL Merger Said Be in Consideration by DoT
  2. Netflix Indian Film Maska Casts Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, 2 Others
  3. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphone Names for 2020 Revealed in EUIPO Trademark Filing
  4. Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
  5. Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
  7. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
  8. Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
  9. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
  10. Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop With AI-Based Eye Tracking Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.