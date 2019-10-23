Technology News
loading

BSNL, MTNL to Be Merged; Government Will Raise Rs. 15,000 Crores for Revival

MTNL operates in Delhi and Mumbai while BSNL operates in rest of India and mostly in the hinterlands.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL, MTNL to Be Merged; Government Will Raise Rs. 15,000 Crores for Revival
Highlights
  • Cabinet approved 4G spectrum allocation to BSNL and MTNL
  • The allocation of 4G spectrum would be done at 2016 prices
  • BSNL and MTNL will raise a sovereign bond of Rs. 15,000 crores

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the much-awaited 4G spectrum allocation to ailing telecom PSUs - BSNL and MTNL - and gave in-principle approval to their merger while allowing them to raise sovereign bonds of Rs. 15,000 crores for their revival. The allocation of 4G spectrum to them would be done at 2016 prices and administratively.

"BSNL & MTNL will raise a sovereign bond of Rs. 15,000 crores for their revival and assets of both the PSUs worth Rs. 38,000 crores will be monetised. The cabinet also approved an attractive VRS package for the employees which has been slightly tweaked from the original Gujarat model. Government will provide 4G spectrum on an administrative allocation basis. The cabinet has also given in-principle nod to the merger of BSNL and MTNL and till modalities are in place, MTNL will be a subsidiary of BSNL," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Cut-throat competition and entry of Jio on free voice and cheap data prices led to consolidation in the Indian telecom sector with many small telcos shutting shop under losses and currently only Jio, and Airtel are left along with the merged entity of Vodafone and Idea.

MTNL is listed but has its net worth already eroded. BSNL is unlisted. MTNL operates in Delhi and Mumbai while BSNL operates in rest of India and mostly in the hinterlands.

The PSUs' merger have been discussed many times earlier in the last 10 years but due to HR and listing issues, it never could be taken up. BSNL has an estimated loss of Rs. 14,000 crores in 2019 fiscal and MTNL has been in deep losses. BSNL is a 3G mobile player with sporadic 4G services on hotspots and on old 1900/2100 spectrum bands. It has 12 crore mobile subscribers and an 11 percent market share.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, MTNL, DoT
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving Update to Fix Fingerprint Recognition Issue
Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition With Ethernet Support via USB Type-C Port Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
BSNL, MTNL to Be Merged; Government Will Raise Rs. 15,000 Crores for Revival
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  2. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India Slashed, Now Retails at Rs. 39,990
  5. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  7. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 Pro Getting New Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording
  9. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Meizu 16T With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Debut in March 2020
  3. ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans in Chennai to Offer at Least 50Mbps Internet Speed
  4. Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition With Ethernet Support via USB Type-C Port Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. BSNL, MTNL to Be Merged; Government Will Raise Rs. 15,000 Crores for Revival
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving Update to Fix Fingerprint Recognition Issue
  7. Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT
  8. Realme Phones to Get Exclusive Version of ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience, Madhav Sheth Reveals
  9. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month
  10. Oppo Reno Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS Trial Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.