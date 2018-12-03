Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought a new entry-level broadband plan that brings 1.5GB data per day at a monthly billing amount of Rs. 299. The new broadband plan, called Experience Unlimited Broadband 299, also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls within India to BSNL network. Customers availing the new broadband plan also receive unlimited voice calls quota between 10:30pm to 6am and all Sundays to any network within the country. Additionally, new BSNL customers who opt for the Rs. 299 plan are entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs. 50 per month for 180 days from activation. Separately, a new Rs. 299 landline plan has been unveiled with unlimited local and STD voice calls.

Among other benefits, the Rs. 299 broadband plan from BSNL offers 1.5GB of data per day at a download speed of up to 8Mbps. This brings a total data offering of 45GB for 30 days. Upon exceeding the limit, customers will get data access at up to 1Mbps speed. This means customers will get unlimited data but with an FUP limit of 1Mbps. The broadband plan also unlimited local and STD voice calls within India on BSNL network. For other networks in the country, the plan offers unlimited voice calls between 10:30pm to 6am and on Sundays. It also comes bundled with free voice calling benefits worth Rs. 300 on networks other than BSNL. Moreover, there is an option to get one email ID along with 1GB of space.

Customers choosing the new BSNL broadband plan need to submit a security deposit of Rs. 500. Also, the plan comes with a minimum hire period of one month. While the new plan comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 299, customers can also avail the latest offering at an annual payment option of Rs. 3,289, two years payment option of Rs. 6,279, and three years payment option of Rs. 8,970.

BSNL's official website highlights that the new plan is available for BSNL customers in all circles, except Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, and Vadodara. As we mentioned, the plan includes Rs. 50 monthly cashback that will be given for 180 days from the date of activation to new customers.

Separately, the state-owned telecom operator through its official BSNL India Twitter handle announced a Rs. 299 landline plan that is touted to offer unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network within India. The plan is claimed to come without any installation charges.

Back in June, BSNL brought four new broadband plans that offered daily data limit and speeds of up to 20Mbps within a range starting from Rs. 99 to Rs. 399. The telco included the BBG Combo ULD 300GB and 600GB plans that offered 10GB data and 20GB data per day at a monthly charge of Rs. 299 and Rs. 399, respectively. The plans also included unlimited voice calling benefits to any network in the country and were available pan-India, except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.