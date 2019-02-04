Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan to offer as much as 40GB daily data at 100Mbps speeds for a monthly charge of Rs. 2,499. The new BSNL broadband plan, called "40GB Plan", is currently live in select telecom circles where the state-owned operator is offering its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services. There is also a cashback for customers opting the latest plan for an annual basis. Further, the Rs. 2,499 BSNL broadband plan brings unlimited voice calling benefits and a free email ID access with 1GB of mailbox space.

As per the listing on BSNL Chennai's website, the Rs. 2,499 broadband plan with 40GB data per day at 100Mbps speeds is available to all users. Post the 40GB quota, customers will be shifted to 2Mbps speeds. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling to any network in India as well as a free email ID with 1GB mailbox space.

The listing on BSNL Calcutta's website shows similar benefits but also reveals that there will be a cashback for customers availing the new broadband plan on an annual basis. The Rs. 2,499 plan also has a minimum hire period of one month.

The Rs. 2,499 broadband plan sits alongside the existing Rs. 777, Rs. 1,277, and Rs. 3,999 plans. Telecom Talk first reported the new broadband plan.

The latest BSNL broadband plan comes days the telco formally launched the Bharat Fiber service in India to counter Reliance's Jio GigaFiber service. The new service is aimed to offer 35GB data per day at as low as Rs. 1.1 per GB. The operator also recently launched a 25 percent cashback offer on its annual and half-yearly broadband plans.