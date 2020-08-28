Technology News
loading
BSNL Revises Payment Threshold, Permanent Disconnection Schedule for Landline, Broadband, FTTH Subscribers

BSNL currently has pay-by-date cutoff for all its landline, broadband, and FTTH subscribers on 21 days from invoice date.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 August 2020 18:32 IST
BSNL Revises Payment Threshold, Permanent Disconnection Schedule for Landline, Broadband, FTTH Subscribers

BSNL has brought the new changes for subscribers across India

Highlights
  • BSNL has extended permanent disconnection schedule to 60 days
  • Customers won’t be able to make voice calls after 34 days from bill date
  • BSNL has intimated its circle heads to update subscribers in their areas

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised pay-by-date and the threshold limit of non-payment of dues for landline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections. The state-owned operator has also revised the schedule for disconnection in case of non-payments. The changes, which are in place for all BSNL circles, are aimed to “maximise cash flow and collection efficiency as well as to minimise volume of unpaid bills” by landline, broadband, and FTTH BSNL subscribers. The new move comes just weeks after BSNL revised its broadband and landline plans on a pan-India basis.

BSNL currently has a pay-by-date cutoff for all its landline, broadband, and FTTH subscribers of 21 days from invoice date. However, as per the new notice sent to all circle heads, the operator will consider day 15 from invoice date as pay-by-date for the south zone, which includes all the southern states of the country, and day 18 from invoice date in case of other zones. This means that there will be a shorter last date for payments of bills.

Additionally, BSNL has revised outgoing call barring schedule from day 35 from invoice date to day 22 from invoice date in case of its subscribers in the south zone. The operator has also revised the outgoing barring schedule for its other circles to day 28 from invoice date.

BSNL has also revised the schedule for barring incoming calls from 30 days after imposing outgoing barring to 15 days for subscribers in the south and other zones. Further, permanent disconnection will take place after 60 days in all zones. The operator currently imposes disconnection 90 days after implementing outgoing barring.

The revised schedule for pay-by-date, outgoing and incoming call barring, as well as permanent discontinuation is in place for September and October.

Additionally, BSNL has revised the upper threshold limit of billed amount for which the service is not to be disconnected for non-payment from Rs. 525 in case of subscribers in the urban areas to Rs. 300. For subscribers in rural areas, the payment threshold has been reduced to Rs. 200 from Rs. 325.

BSNL also wrote in its notice, which was first spotted by KeralaTelecom.info and a copy of which is with Gadgets 360, that circles would notify their customers about the latest revision through bills, SMS, IVRS, email and other media.

The new changes aren't the first by BSNL to impact its number of subscribers. Late last month, BSNL hiked seven broadband plans and 10 landline tariffs across the country.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

