State-run telecom service provider BSNL has announced an IPL special recharge pack for its prepaid mobile subscribers. The new Rs. 248 plan has been unveiled to provide users with 153GB of data. The plan comes with a validity period of 51 days that is when the IPL cricket tournament will be underway. BSNL says that the offer is useful for subscribers who wish to stream live IPL matches. Notably, the new BSNL offer has a FUP limit of 3GB per day. Also, this is a limited period offer and will be available across India, from April 7 to April 30.

The IPL special offer by BSNL comes right after Reliance Jio launched its cricket pack and Hotstar announced its all-sports pack. The Jio Rs. 251 recharge pack offers a total of 102GB of data and comes with a validity of 51 days and Hotstar's new 'All Sports Pack' subscription can be availed at Rs. 299 a year.

When it comes to other offers from BSNL, last week, the telecom operator released several new prepaid packs as well as revised its postpaid plans. It introduced a Rs. 118 prepaid pack that offers a total of 1GB 3G/ 4G data, and unlimited voice calls (including roaming except for Delhi and Mumbai circles) with a validity of 28 days. It also unveiled a plan worth Rs. 379 that offers 4GB 3G/ 4G data per day and unlimited BSNL-to-BSNL voice calls (30 minutes per day) for a total of 30 days.

Also, there is a Rs. 551 prepaid pack that offers 1.5GB 4G data per day (unlimited access after FUP at 80Kbps). Meanwhile, another Rs. 444 pack offers the same data and other benefits albeit with unlimited voice calls and a lower validity of 60 days. Do note that calls to other networks are limited to 200 minutes per day. And finally, a Rs. 485 prepaid pack that provides users with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and has a validity of 90 days.

Coming to postpaid plans, the recently launched Rs. 399 postpaid plan was later modified to offer outgoing roaming calls which were seemingly not part of the offer at launch. Another premium postpaid plan worth Rs. 799 was announced that that provides unlimited voice calls alongside 30GB data.