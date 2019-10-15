Technology News
BSNL International Wi-Fi Roaming Service Suspended in Chennai

BSNL International Wi-Fi Roaming service is still active in other circles.

Updated: 15 October 2019 13:25 IST
BSNL International Wi-Fi Roaming Service Suspended in Chennai

BSNL has suspended the service for Android users

  • The Rs. 501 plan has been suspended with immediate effect
  • The plan has only been suspended in Chennai (including TN)
  • This plan offers unlimited data through hotspots across the globe

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has suspended International Wi-Fi roaming service for the Chennai and Tami Nadu circle. The company hasn't detailed the reason for suspension of this service, but only details that the service "is suspended with immediate effect in Chennai Telephones (including TN Circle) under GSM prepaid mobile service till further orders." The service is still active in other circles, and only the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles are affected. The Rs. 501 pack is still active in other circles.

BSNL has issued a statement that says the International Wi-Fi Roaming service for Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle has been suspended. The Rs. 501 plan that offers unlimited data through Wi-Fi hotspots for 30 days is terminated, and the company did not offer any explanation to the suspension. The telecom operator notes that the service has been terminated for Android users only, and it could be possible that iOS users can still avail the offer.

This International Wi-Fi data pack is available through the My BSNL app, and all the other circles where the service is offered, can still recharge it and avail its benefits. This service is only available for prepaid customers and not postpaid users. The suspension was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

The suspension of this plan comes alongside heavy recent reportage of BSNL shutting shop. To these reports, BSNL has issued a statement saying that its revival plans are under active consideration of the government through VRS and 4G spectrum allocation.

"Recently, there have been published media reports on closure of BSNL. It is clarified that there is a plan under active consideration for revival of BSNL by the government by giving suitable packages in terms of VRS/4G spectrum and allowing monetisation of assets available with BSNL," it said in a statement.

