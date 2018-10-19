BSNL has reportedly once again revised its FTTH (Fibre to the Home) broadband plans to now offer more data and faster broadband speeds in the Chennai circle. All of its plans priced at Rs. 999, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999, Rs. 2,999, and Rs. 4,999, are now said to have been upgraded in the Chennai circle to offer more benefits with speeds of up to 100Mbps and high speed data limits of up to 3.5TB, refreshed on a monthly basis. This seems to be an attempt by the state-owned operator to take on the might of the recently launched Jio GigaFiber.

As per a report by Telecom Talk, the Rs. 999 BSNL FTTH broadband plan now offers 80Mbps of download/ upload speeds with a high speed limit of 600GB in the Chennai circle. Users can access the Internet at 2Mbps after FUP gets over, the report adds. The plan also purportedly also comes with free unlimited voice calls to any network within India. Previously, the plan provided 250GB high speed data at 60Mbps.

Next, the Rs. 1,299 FTTH broadband plan is now said to come with 800GB of high speed limit at 100Mbps, compared to 400GB at 80Mbps previously. The Rs. 1,699 plan has reportedly been refreshed to now offer 1.1TB or 1,100GB of data at the same 100Mbps. Prior to the refresh, this plan offered 550GB at speeds of up to 80Mbps. The Rs. 1,999 broadband plan is also said to have been upgraded to 100Mbps with usage of up to 1.4TB, compared to 800GB at 80Mbps previously.

The BSNL Fibro Combo ULD Rs. 2,999 broadband plan is now said to come with upload and download speeds of up to 2TB at speeds of 100Mbps. This plan previously offered 900GB of data at a speed of up to 80Mbps in the Chennai circle. Lastly, the premium Rs. 4,999 broadband plan is now reported to get a whopping 3.5TB of data at 100Mbps speeds. This pack previously offered 1.5TB data access at the same 100Mbps.

All of the above-mentioned plans have a post-FUP speed of 2Mbps and free voice calling benefits across India, the report adds. Apart from that, all subscribers get a free email ID with 1GB of free storage space. One free static IP can also be requested.