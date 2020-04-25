Technology News
BSNL Extends ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan Until May 19 to Offer Free Internet Access

BSNL originally announced the work from home focussed broadband plan for its landline customers in March.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 April 2020 16:26 IST
BSNL Extends 'Work@Home' Broadband Plan Until May 19 to Offer Free Internet Access

BSNL has announced the extension of its “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan through Twitter

Highlights
  • BSNL initially offered the promotional broadband plan until April 19
  • The plan provides 5GB high-speed data access on a daily basis
  • BSNL landline users just need to dial toll-free number to avail the plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan until May 19. The plan was launched last month to offer free Internet access to BSNL landline customers. It provides up to 10Mbps download speeds with a cap of 5GB data on a daily basis to all BSNL landline subscribers to promote social distancing and encourage subscribers to work from home - limiting the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. BSNL initially brought the promotional broadband plan with one month validity until April 19.

The official Twitter account of BSNL Tamil Nadu has announced the extension of the Work@Home promotional broadband plan. The account posted an image showing the plan's availability until May 19.

 

Available across all circles
Originally, BSNL launched the broadband plan for its landline subscribers in March with a validity of one month until April 19. It debuted in all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle. Moreover, the extension was expected as the government recently extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3. The lockdown, which is aimed to limit the coronavirus spread, was initially applicable until April 14.

BSNL Work@Home broadband plan benefits

In terms of benefits, the Work@Home broadband plan by BSNL has a daily quota of 5GB at 10Mbps speed. Exceeding the limit will bring down the speed to 1Mbps. The plan also includes a free email ID with 1GB storage space. Further, it doesn't require any monthly charges and is available without a security deposit. There will, however, not be any changes to the existing voice calling subscription and call charges will be as per the landline plan.

BSNL landline subscribers can avail the new broadband plan by dialling toll-free number 1800-345-1504.

Telecom-focussed blog OnlyTech initially reported the extension that was made official by the BSNL Tamil Nadu Twitter account. Gadgets 360 was also to independently notice a banner on the BSNL site suggesting the extension for all existing circles.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

