Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), has been offering its subscribers with free Sunday voice calling benefits to landline, combo, and FTTH broadband subscribers since 2016. In January, it had decided to shut down free the Sunday calls offer, but later in February it rolled back its decision by extending free voice calling benefits on Sundays for another three months. The decision to roll back free Sunday calls by BSNL was a consumer-centric move to keep people on its landline network. Now, the telco has decided to extend the offer further.

The BSNL Free Sunday Calling offer was supposed to end on April 30. However, BSNL has now informed that the voice calling offer for broadband, landline, combo, and FTTH broadband users will be extended from May 1, TelecomTalk reports. Under this offer, BSNL subscribers will be able to make free unlimited calls on Sundays to any network across India. Notably, there is no timeline on the offer, so it will continue until further notice.

It is worth noting that BSNL has also refreshed its night voice calling timings under the existing broadband plans. While earlier the timing was 9pm to 7am, the new timing is 10:30pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, BSNL has not specified any concrete details around the rollback of its decision, it is quite clear that the operator is facing a tough competition from various private telcos, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Earlier this month, it had unveiled a new data and voice calling prepaid mobile pack priced at Rs. 349 for its subscribers. To stay relevant amid all the new plans launched by rivals Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, BSNL's new plans offer 1GB data per day alongside unlimited voice calling benefits to prepaid customers. Additionally, the telco had also launched its Rs. 99 and Rs. 319 plans that offer unlimited voice calling benefits.