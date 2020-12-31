Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its free SIM offer to January 31, 2021. The state-owned telecom service shared the development on its Tamil Nadu website. This offer was first introduced early in November with a November 28 expiration date. It was then brought back with an expiration date of January 1. Now, that date has been extended. Additionally, BSNL is rationalising its Rs. 186 plan voucher and Rs. 199 special tariff voucher over the next few days.

BSNL has announced it is extending its free SIM offer to January 31, 2021. All customers who apply for a new SIM, or customers who port over to BSNL, will get a SIM card for free – provided their First Recharge Coupon (FRC) is over Rs. 100. The company has updated its Tamil Nadu circle website to show the same. As per a report by OnlyTech, this plan was initially introduced in the second week of November and expired on November 28. It was then brought back on December 17 with a January 1 deadline.

BSNL has also announced that it will be rationalising its Rs. 186 plan voucher and Rs. 199 special tariff for the Tamil Nadu Circle. The Rs. 186 plan voucher will now cost Rs. 199 and come with 30-day validity instead of 28 days. All features and freebies remain the same, and the company will bring this into effect from January 1, 2021. Similarly, the Rs. 199 special tariff voucher has been revised to Rs. 201 and this is already in effect. There is no change in the validity, features, or freebies.

Recently, BSNL also revised its annual Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan to offer extended Eros Now subscription. It is bundled with Lokdhun subscription as well, the validity for which has been reduced to offer better validity for Eros Now subscription. All other benefits of this plan remain the same.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.