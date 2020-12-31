Technology News
BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 199 Plans

BSNL first introduced its free SIM offer in the second week of November, with a November 28 expiration date.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 December 2020 14:05 IST
BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 199 Plans

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL recently extended Eros Now subscription with its Rs. 1,999 plan

Highlights
  • BSNL has extended free SIM offer till January 2021
  • BSNL has revised its Rs. 186 and Rs. 199 plan in Tamil Nadu circle
  • The company shared the development on its official Tamil Nadu website

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its free SIM offer to January 31, 2021. The state-owned telecom service shared the development on its Tamil Nadu website. This offer was first introduced early in November with a November 28 expiration date. It was then brought back with an expiration date of January 1. Now, that date has been extended. Additionally, BSNL is rationalising its Rs. 186 plan voucher and Rs. 199 special tariff voucher over the next few days.

BSNL has announced it is extending its free SIM offer to January 31, 2021. All customers who apply for a new SIM, or customers who port over to BSNL, will get a SIM card for free – provided their First Recharge Coupon (FRC) is over Rs. 100. The company has updated its Tamil Nadu circle website to show the same. As per a report by OnlyTech, this plan was initially introduced in the second week of November and expired on November 28. It was then brought back on December 17 with a January 1 deadline.

BSNL has also announced that it will be rationalising its Rs. 186 plan voucher and Rs. 199 special tariff for the Tamil Nadu Circle. The Rs. 186 plan voucher will now cost Rs. 199 and come with 30-day validity instead of 28 days. All features and freebies remain the same, and the company will bring this into effect from January 1, 2021. Similarly, the Rs. 199 special tariff voucher has been revised to Rs. 201 and this is already in effect. There is no change in the validity, features, or freebies.

Recently, BSNL also revised its annual Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan to offer extended Eros Now subscription. It is bundled with Lokdhun subscription as well, the validity for which has been reduced to offer better validity for Eros Now subscription. All other benefits of this plan remain the same.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL, BSNL Plan Voucher, BSNL Special Tariff Voucher
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
