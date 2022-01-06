Technology News
BSNL Giving 5GB of Free Data to Customers Switching From Existing Network

BSNL is running the new offer until January 15.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 January 2022 18:08 IST
  • Users need to share their reason on social media to avail free data
  • BSNL seems to be convincing customers to join its network through offer
  • The operator lost over 24,000 subscribers in October

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is giving 5GB of free 4G data to customers switching to the state-owned telecom network from an existing service provider. The free data will be valid for 30 days. The new offer is aimed at helping BSNL expand its user base in the country. Users switching to BSNL need to share their reason for the move on social media and send its proof to the service provider to get the additional data benefit.

The free data offer for new BSNL customers is valid until January 15, as announced on Twitter. The operator said that the free 5GB data will be valid for 30 days or until the validity of the current plan, whichever is earlier.

 

According to the fine print of the offer, users must have switched to BSNL from an existing service provider using mobile number portability (MNP) to avail the data benefit. The operator also requires new customers to share the reason for their switching along with the hashtag #SwitchToBSNL on Twitter and Facebook. Further, the subscribers who are porting into BSNL need to tag BSNL and follow the operator on social media platforms.

Once shared, BSNL noted in the terms and conditions that users should share a screenshot of their tweet or post and send it to the telco through a direct message or over WhatsApp at 9457086024 with their respective mobile number.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its recent report revealed that BSNL lost over 23,000 subscribers in the month of October last year. The operator also retained its market share of 9.73 percent, with no gain from September.

Earlier this week, BSNL started offering 90 days of additional validity with its Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan to celebrate the new year. The telco also recently started bundling Eros Now subscription with all its postpaid plans.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, free data
Jagmeet Singh
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Sold Over 10 Million Units Globally: Report

