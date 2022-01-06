Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is giving 5GB of free 4G data to customers switching to the state-owned telecom network from an existing service provider. The free data will be valid for 30 days. The new offer is aimed at helping BSNL expand its user base in the country. Users switching to BSNL need to share their reason for the move on social media and send its proof to the service provider to get the additional data benefit.

The free data offer for new BSNL customers is valid until January 15, as announced on Twitter. The operator said that the free 5GB data will be valid for 30 days or until the validity of the current plan, whichever is earlier.

According to the fine print of the offer, users must have switched to BSNL from an existing service provider using mobile number portability (MNP) to avail the data benefit. The operator also requires new customers to share the reason for their switching along with the hashtag #SwitchToBSNL on Twitter and Facebook. Further, the subscribers who are porting into BSNL need to tag BSNL and follow the operator on social media platforms.

Once shared, BSNL noted in the terms and conditions that users should share a screenshot of their tweet or post and send it to the telco through a direct message or over WhatsApp at 9457086024 with their respective mobile number.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its recent report revealed that BSNL lost over 23,000 subscribers in the month of October last year. The operator also retained its market share of 9.73 percent, with no gain from September.

Earlier this week, BSNL started offering 90 days of additional validity with its Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan to celebrate the new year. The telco also recently started bundling Eros Now subscription with all its postpaid plans.