BSNL Now Offers Free Broadband Service to Landline Subscribers

, 15 March 2019
BSNL is giving 5GB download quota per day with speeds up to 10Mbps through the free broadband offer

Highlights

  • BSNL landline subscribers can avail offer through toll-free helpline
  • Existing broadband subscribers can avail 25 cashback
  • Wings service has been announced offering "free voice calling"

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday announced free broadband service for all its landline subscribers. The state-owned telecom operator has waived off the installation charges as well as offered 5GB download quota per day with speeds up to 10Mbps under the new offer. The new development comes days after BSNL extended its 25 percent cashback offer on annual broadband plans. The cashback scheme was initially available until December 31, but the deadline was extended last week to March 31.

To avail the free broadband offer, BSNL landline subscribers need to call the toll-free helpline number 18003451504 from their registered mobile or landline number. The operator has notably waived off the installation charges. Additionally, it is offering 5GB download quota on a daily basis, along with speeds up to 10Mbps.

Existing BSNL broadband subscribers can also avail the 25 percent cashback offer that was recently extended to March 31. Similarly, there is Amazon Prime subscription offer for the broadband subscribers on BSNL's Bharat Fiber service that was launched in January.

Alongside the free broadband offer for its landline subscribers, BSNL on Friday announced "free voice calling" within India for its existing landline, broadband, and mobile subscribers. The operator is giving the offer through BSNL Wings that was launched in July last year as an Internet Telephony service. The service last month received one-month free access for new subscribers.

BSNL mentioned in its release that customers using the Wings service could also make international roaming calls at Rs. 1.20 per minute. The service is accessible through the BSNL website and the dedicated BSNL Wings app that is available for download via Google Play.

