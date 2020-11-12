BSNL is launching a new Fiber Basic Plus broadband plan at Rs. 599, as per a report. The new plan will offer up to 60Mbps speeds for up to 3300GB data per month. BSNL's Fiber Basic Plus plan will be available across the country where Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services are available, except in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Customers can also make unlimited local and STD calls on any network within India with this offer. Besides this, BSNL is also expanding the Rs. 499 Fiber Basic plan available across all circles.

Details about the new BSNL plan were first reported by Kerala Telecom Info. The latest plan has not been listed on the official BSNL website so far. The Fiber Basic Plus plan, available for Rs. 599 per month, will offer up to 60Mbps till 3300GB. After that, the speed will reduce to 2Mbps. It is available to both new and existing users across the country.

It appears that the new Fiber Basic Plus plan will not be available in long-term packages. To use it, you will have to avail of the monthly offer. As per the report, the Fiber Basic Plus plan will be available from November 14 onwards.

Meanwhile, the Rs. 449 Fiber Basic Plan will also be extended across the country, except to Andaman & Nicobar Islands – the plan was earlier limited to select cities. This plan will also for both new and existing BSNL customers, as per the report. It offers up to 30Mbps till 3300GB, after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. However, the monthly charge of Rs. 499 is only applicable for the first six months. After that, the report notes that customer will automatically be shifted to the Rs. 599 Fiber Basic Plus plan . They will be informed in advance of the automatic migration.

