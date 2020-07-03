Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Work at Home broadband plan, and it has also reintroduced its Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 broadband plans. The Work@Home promotional broadband plan was launched in March with the aim to offer free Internet access to BSNL landline customers during the lockdown. This plan was then extended till May, and now the broadband plan has again extended it to July 26. The Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 promotional broadband plans are now available till September 25.

Starting with the Work@Home plan, the BSNL Chennai site has issued a circular confirming that the free broadband plan has been extended till July 26 this month. This plan offers a daily quota of 5GB at 10Mbps speed. After the cap is reached, the speed comes down to 1Mbps. The plan also includes a free email ID with 1GB storage space. It doesn't require any monthly charges and is available without a security deposit. Existing voice calling subscription and call charges will be as per the landline plan.

The BSNL Rs. 299 and Rs. 491 broadband plans were launched in December last year on a promotional basis. Now, the two plans have been reintroduced, with availability pegged to 90 days. The first time, the plans were announced, their availability was capped till March 25.

BSNL Chennai has issued a circular stating that the plans have been reintroduced starting June 27, for a period of 90 days. BSNL now lists the promotional offer deadline for both the plans as September 25 on its website. The plans are live in all circles, except for Andaman and Nicobar. In some circles, the plans' promotional deadline is listed to be September 24.

As for benefits, the Rs. 299 BSNL broadband plan or the 50GB_CUL plan offers 50GB of free data with up to 20Mbps Internet speed. After the data ceiling limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps. The plan will offer unlimited calling to any network across India (local and STD) for free. BSNL says that it will charge users Rs. 500 as a security deposit for the new broadband connection. This promotional Rs. 299 broadband plan is valid for six months, and after that users will be migrated to the 2GB CUL plan that is priced at Rs. 399 per month. The 2GB CUL plan offers 2GB per day data at 8Mbps speeds.

The Rs. 491 BSNL broadband plan also known as the 120GB_CUL plan offers 20Mbps Internet speed, but the data cap goes up to 120GB. Users will be migrated to the 3GB CUL plans priced at Rs. 499 after six months. The 3GB CUL plan offers 3GB per day data at 8Mbps speeds.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.