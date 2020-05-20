Technology News
loading

BSNL Combo 18 Prepaid Plan Launched in Tamil Nadu, Offers 1.8GB Daily Data for 2 Days

The BSNL Combo 18 plan also offers 250 minutes of free calling to any network.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 May 2020 14:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Combo 18 Prepaid Plan Launched in Tamil Nadu, Offers 1.8GB Daily Data for 2 Days

BSNL Combo 18 plan comes with a validity of two days

Highlights
  • BSNL offers 1.8GB of high speed daily data
  • 250 minutes free calling is also offered alongside
  • The pack has also been offered in 22 other circles

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its Combo 18 prepaid plan for Tamil Nadu subscribers. This plan was already available in several other circles, and now Tamil Nadu circle subscribers can also avail it. The plan allows users to browse up to 1.8GB of daily high speed data. This plan also offers users to make 250 minutes of free calls to BSNL and non-BSNL numbers across India. The total validity of the plan is just two days.

BSNL Tamil Nadu took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the new Combo 18 plan in the Tamil Nadu circle. As mentioned, it offers 1.8GB daily high speed data and 250 minutes of free calling to any network for a validity of two days. After the daily data limit is achieved, subscribers can continue to use data at 80Kbps speeds. Apart from Tamil Nadu, other circles that have the Combo 18 plan include Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand.

The telecom operator has been announcing a slew of changes in the Tamil Nadu circle. For instance, it has recently slashed the validity of its Vasantham Gold PV 96 prepaid plan from 90 days to just 60 days. The benefits remain the same i.e. it includes 250 minutes of voice calls to any network per day and 100 SMS messages per day. However, these benefits are offered only till 21 days, after which subscribers will only be able to receive incoming calls for free. After 21 days, outgoing local calls will be charged at Rs. 1 per minute and STD calls will be charged at Rs. 1.30 per minute. Local SMS charges will be at Rs. 0.80 per message and national SMS charges will be at Rs. 1.20 per message. There are no data benefits with this pack, and data usage will be charged at 25 paisa per MB.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Combo 18, BSNL Combo 18 Prepaid Plan, Prepaid Plan
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Meet May Allow Users to Blur Their Background During Video Calls

Related Stories

BSNL Combo 18 Prepaid Plan Launched in Tamil Nadu, Offers 1.8GB Daily Data for 2 Days
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  2. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  5. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
  6. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  7. Honor X10 Has Been Launched With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera and 5G Support
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. 'Apple Glass' Tipped to Cost $499, Design and Features Leaked
  10. Honor Launches Vision X1 4K Smart TV in Three Screen Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. MIUI 12: Top Six Features Coming to Xiaomi's Android 10-Based Mobile OS
  2. Xiaomi Smart Speaker Sales Cross 22 Million, New Model Launching on May 21
  3. Truecaller Gets Updated With Smart SMS, Full-Screen Caller ID Features, Brings Home Tab
  4. Xiaomi Gets First-Quarter Sales Boost as Smartphone Demand Rebounds
  5. Realme TV Blind Orders Go Live With Rs. 2,000 Deposit Ahead of May 25 Launch
  6. Cambridge University to Hold All Lectures Online Until Summer 2021
  7. Ghoul to Betaal: Why Creator Patrick Graham Is Drawn to Horror
  8. WhatsApp Latest Android Beta Brings Back 30 Second-Limit for Video Status Updates
  9. Google's 'Smart' Cable Will Let You Issue Commands With a Squeeze, Tap, or Twist
  10. Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com