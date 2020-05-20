State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its Combo 18 prepaid plan for Tamil Nadu subscribers. This plan was already available in several other circles, and now Tamil Nadu circle subscribers can also avail it. The plan allows users to browse up to 1.8GB of daily high speed data. This plan also offers users to make 250 minutes of free calls to BSNL and non-BSNL numbers across India. The total validity of the plan is just two days.

BSNL Tamil Nadu took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the new Combo 18 plan in the Tamil Nadu circle. As mentioned, it offers 1.8GB daily high speed data and 250 minutes of free calling to any network for a validity of two days. After the daily data limit is achieved, subscribers can continue to use data at 80Kbps speeds. Apart from Tamil Nadu, other circles that have the Combo 18 plan include Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand.

The telecom operator has been announcing a slew of changes in the Tamil Nadu circle. For instance, it has recently slashed the validity of its Vasantham Gold PV 96 prepaid plan from 90 days to just 60 days. The benefits remain the same i.e. it includes 250 minutes of voice calls to any network per day and 100 SMS messages per day. However, these benefits are offered only till 21 days, after which subscribers will only be able to receive incoming calls for free. After 21 days, outgoing local calls will be charged at Rs. 1 per minute and STD calls will be charged at Rs. 1.30 per minute. Local SMS charges will be at Rs. 0.80 per message and national SMS charges will be at Rs. 1.20 per message. There are no data benefits with this pack, and data usage will be charged at 25 paisa per MB.

