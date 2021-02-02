Technology News
loading
BSNL Cinema Plus Service Launched With Access to OTT Platforms Including SonyLIV, Zee5 at Rs. 129 a Month

BSNL Cinema Plus is accessible through the Web, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 February 2021 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL Cinema Plus brings a list of TV channels, original shows, and movies under one roof

Highlights
  • BSNL Cinema Plus is available at an introductory price of Rs. 129 a month
  • The state-owned operator has tied up with YuppTV for the service
  • BSNL customers can subscribe to the new service via its site

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new service called BSNL Cinema Plus that allows its subscribers to access multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms including SonyLIV and Voot Select with one subscription. The bundled service is available at Rs. 199 a month to BSNL subscribers, though it is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 129 a month for the first three months. The state-owned operator claims that the BSNL Cinema Plus service brings a total of more than 300 TV channels and over 8,000 movies.

As first reported by OnlyTech, BSNL appears to have tied up with YuppTV to offer the BSNL Cinema Plus service to its subscribers. It brings access to SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, YuppTV Premium, and Zee5 Premium. The service is available through YuppTV Scope, which provides access to multiple OTT platforms under one subscription.

Users subscribing to the BSNL Cinema Plus service can watch Web content on their computers, mobile devices, and smart TVs. There are also features including personalised recommendations and content aggregation.

In terms of genres, the BSNL Cinema Plus service offers shows, movies, sports, music, and kids content. There is also access to live TV channels and original shows from platforms including Zee5 and Voot.

How to subscribe to BSNL Cinema Plus service

BSNL subscribers can get the BSNL Cinema Plus service through its website. It requires a sign up under which you'll be required to provide your BSNL phone number, telecom circle, email ID, and full name. Once signed up, the service is available through an app available for Android, iPhone, Android TV, and Fire TV devices. It can also be accessed through a Web browser on desktops and laptops.

Comments

Further reading: BSNL Cinema Plus, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, SonyLIV, YuppTV Scope, YuppTV
Jagmeet Singh
Nokia 8.3 5G Receiving Android 11 Update in Phases
