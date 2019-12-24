State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a slew of lucrative offers to celebrate the onset of Christmas and New Year. The telecom operator has announced that the validity of the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan has been increased by 60 days as part of this promotional offer. This offer will go live December 25 i.e. tomorrow, and will be available through January 31 next year. During this period, instead of offering 365 days validity to Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan buyers, the company will offer 425 days of validity. Furthermore, BSNL is also offering additional talk time on select recharges for a specific time period.

Starting with the BSNL Christmas and New Year offer on Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan, the operator looks to offer 60 days of additional validity. This means that the long term prepaid plan will now offer 425 days of validity instead of 365 days. The pack currently offers 3GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. Apart from the validity extension, BSNL also looks to add additional features like BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription free for 365 days to the pack. As mentioned, the Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan with the additional validity and benefits will go live on December 25 and the offer will end on January 31 next year.

Furthermore, the company has announced that it will offer additional talk time on two of its special recharges. For instance, the Rs. 450 plan will offer Rs. 500 talk time, and a recharge of Rs. 250 will offer a talk time of Rs. 275. This offer is also live for a limited period, and will end on January 2.

BSNL recently also launched the Rs. 365 and Rs. 97 prepaid plans in India. The Rs. 365 BSNL prepaid plan brings 2GB daily high-speed data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls (including Mumbai and Delhi circles). The prepaid plan also includes Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) access. The Rs. 97 BSNL prepaid recharge, on the other hand, brings 2GB high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day for 18 days.

