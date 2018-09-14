Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which has maintained an aggressive stance to retain market share since Reliance Jio started operations, has launched a new 'Bumper offer' for prepaid users. The state-owned telecom operator is offering with this 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India. This essentially means BSNL prepaid subscribers will get the extra daily data over and above their regular base plans. Notably, BSNL's new offer will be available starting from September 16 across India.

For new BSNL subscribers, the 'Bumper' 2.2GB per day data offer will be applicable on five unlimited plan vouchers, priced at Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999. Meanwhile, existing BSNL subscribers will be able to avail the data offer on five unlimited STVs worth Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444, and Rs. 448. This brings as much as 3.2GB of daily data limit with Rs. 186 BSNL recharge that originally offered 1GB data per day for 28 days. Likewise, subscribers opting for the Rs. 444 recharge get 6.2GB data per day for 60 days. The same recharge option was originally offering 4GB daily data.

Notably, the validity of the prepaid packs will remain the same. This means the Rs. 186 pack comes with a validity of 28 days, while the Rs. 429 pack is valid for 81 days and the Rs. 485 pack is valid for 90 days. Similarly, the BSNL Sixer Rs. 666 pack is valid for 129 days, whereas the Rs. 999 is valid for 181 days.

"We are offering attractive plans & scheme time to time to our esteemed customers. In this coming festive season of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratra - Durga Puja - Dashahra and Diwali etc. we have come up with this 'Festive Offer' with increased benefits," Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said in a press statement.

To recall, BSNL recently, in a Jio-like move, extended the validity of its Monsoon offer and is providing the additional data benefits with 10 of its popular prepaid recharges until September 15. The additional 2GB data per day promotional offer was introduced under the 'Monsoon Offer' by the state-owned telco to rival the Jio Double Dhamaka offer back in June. The offer is valid across major BSNL recharge packs, including Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 999 as well as special tariff vouchers valued at Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444, and Rs. 448.