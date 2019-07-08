Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced the ‘Bumper offer' late last year, which bestowed an additional 2.2GB of data per day to BSNL prepaid subscribers on top of their daily data allowance. The company extended the offer earlier this year, and has now again stretched the offer period to October. It appears that the ‘Bumper offer' has been a major hit among BSNL subscribers, as the offer's extra 2.2GB data benefit will now be bestowed for an extended span. However, the offer's availability might vary depending upon the telecom circle.

BSNL has announced that the validity of the Bumper offer has been extended and it will now be valid till October 1, starting July 4. The rest of the conditions attached to the offer remain the same. To recall, the 2.2GB extra data incentive was originally introduced in September last year and was extended for another 181 days starting February 1.

It must be noted that the Bumper offer only adds 2.2GB of additional data to the daily data allowance, but it does not extend the validity and neither does it affect any other parameter such as calling or text message quota. As per a report from TelecomTalk, the offer will be limited to the Chennai circle, but we have spotted that the Bumper offer will also be available to subscribers in the UP west circle.

As for the eligible plans, the Bumper offer will be valid on BNSL's prepaid plan vouchers valued at Rs. 186, Rs. 289, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, and Rs. 1,699. Additionally, it will also be available on unlimited STV's worth Rs. 187, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, and Rs. 448. The extra data benefit will be available to all new and existing customers of BSNL.