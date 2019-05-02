Technology News

BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB per Day Data Benefit Extended Till June 30

BSNL customers buying the Rs. 186 recharge get 3.21GB daily data benefits till June 30.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 19:07 IST
BSNL 'Bumper Offer' of Additional 2.21GB per Day Data Benefit Extended Till June 30

BSNL has further extended its Bumper Offer

Highlights
  • BSNL’s Rs. 186 plan will offer 3.21GB per day data
  • BSNL’s Rs. 1,699 plan will offer 4.21GB data per day
  • This Bumper offer is valid only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles

BSNL has again extended the deadline for Bumper Offer benefits for prepaid subscribers to June 30. The Bumper Offer gave select prepaid pack users additional 2.21GB of per day data. In January, this offer was extended till April 30, and now the offer has further been extended till June 30. BSNL has updated its prepaid plans to confirm this extension, and the packs that will get the additional data benefit range from Rs. 186 to Rs. 1,699.

As per the extended Bumper Offer, customers buying the Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,699, recharge plans will be eligible to avail the benefits of additional 2.21GB daily data benefits till June 30.

This is similar to the original launch of the offer that was announced back in September last year. The offer was to end on January 31, but BSNL then extended it till April 30, and has now further extended it to June 30.

The revised Bumper Offer will bring as much as 3.21GB data per day with the Rs. 186 and Rs. 429 BSNL recharge plans that were originally giving 1GB data per day for their respective validity. It will also enable the Rs. 485 and Rs. 666 recharge plans to provide 3.7GB data per day, though they were originally entitled to give 1.5GB data on a daily basis.

The extended offer will also make the Rs. 1,699 recharge plan capable to give 4.21GB daily data benefits against their original 2GB high-speed data per day ceiling. Telecom Talk was the first to report of this extension and it also states that the extended offer is applicable only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

The report also states that the daily data extension offer is also applicable on select STVs like STV 187, STV 349, STV 399 and STV 447. All of these will now offer 3.21GB data per day till the newly extended deadline of June 30.

Comments

BSNL ‘Bumper Offer’ of Additional 2.21GB per Day Data Benefit Extended Till June 30
