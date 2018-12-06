After revising its Rs. 299 broadband plan to offer more speed and data, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now again revising a slew of its unlimited broadband plans to offer more data benefits. The company has also introduced daily FUP limits on these plans, which wasn't the case earlier, but it has increased the data offering by up to six times. The revised BSNL unlimited broadband plans include Rs. 675, Rs. 845, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,495, Rs. 1,745 and Rs. 2,295 plans, with the most premium plan offering up to 35GB of data per day.

The revised BSNL BBG Combo ULD 675 broadband plan offers 5GB data per day at 10Mbps speeds. Therefore, the plan now offers 150GB of data benefit per month, instead of the earlier prescribed 35GB data. Apart from the daily 5GB data, this plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits (local +STD) on any network within India.

The BSNL BBG Combo ULD 845 broadband plan now offers 10GB of data per day at 10Mbps speeds, offering 300GB of data instead of 50GB that was offered earlier. Post FUP limit speed and unlimited voice calling facility is also offered with this plan. Similarly, there's also the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 999 and Combo ULD 1199 broadband plans that now offer 15GB of data per day and 20GB of data per day respectively, at 10Mbps speeds.

The BBG Combo ULD 1495 broadband plan used to earlier offer 140GB data per month, but now it offers 25GB data per day (750GB data in total). And the most premium BSNL BBG Combo ULD 2295 broadband plan offers 35GB of data per day at 24Mbps speeds. Earlier, it used to offer a total of 200GB data at 24Mbps speeds.

Lastly, BSNL has also revised its BSNL BBG Combo 1745 VDSL broadband plan that now offers 30GB data per day at 16Mbps speeds. Earlier, this plan used to offer 140GB of data at 16Mbps speed, and 2Mbps after the FUP limit was crossed.

Tthe unlimited voice calling benefit and the 2Mbps speed downgrade after the FUP limit is crossed is valid across all plans. These BSNL broadband plans have been revised in all circles. All of the new plans can be viewed on the BSNL website.

As mentioned, the BSNL Rs. 299 broadband plan was recently also revised to offer 1.5GB of data per day at a download speed of up to 8Mbps. This brings a total data offering of 45GB for 30 days. Upon exceeding the limit, customers will get data access at up to 1Mbps speed. The broadband plan also gives unlimited local and STD voice calls within India on BSNL network only. For other networks in the country, the plan offers unlimited voice calls between 10:30pm to 6am and on Sundays. It also comes bundled with free voice calling benefits worth Rs. 300 on networks other than BSNL.