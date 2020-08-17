Technology News
BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed Under a Monthly Charge of Rs. 700: Report

BSNL is said to offer the 200GB CS111 Monthly, 300GB CS112 Monthly, and PUN 400GB Monthly in the Punjab circle.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 August 2020 13:23 IST
BSNL is yet to update its broadband portal with the three new broadband plans

Highlights
  • BSNL gives unlimited voice calls along with high-speed data at Rs. 690
  • Customers can also get up to 400GB of high-speed data access
  • BSNL is offering up to 50Mbps broadband access at as low as Rs. 490

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its broadband portfolio by bringing three new plans with up to 50Mbps speed, according to a report. The new broadband plans, called 200GB CS111 Monthly, 300GB CS112 Monthly, and PUN 400GB Monthly, offer up to 400GB of high-speed data allocation. BSNL is offering the plans at as low monthly rental as Rs. 490 a month. The PUN 400GB Monthly broadband plan is also available with unlimited voice calling benefits to take on the likes of Airtel and Jio Fiber.

BSNL is offering the 200GB CS111 Monthly, 300GB CS112 Monthly, and PUN 400GB Monthly in the Punjab circle, reports TelecomTalk. The 200GB CS111 Monthly plan in the new range is said to offer up to 50Mbps data speed until 200GB — after which it goes down to 4Mbps. The plan doesn't include voice calling benefits and is available at Rs. 490 a month.

After the base plan, BSNL is said to have the 300GB CS112 Monthly plan at Rs. 590 a month. It comes with 300GB of high-speed data access at up to 50Mbps speed.

Similar to the 200GB CS111 Monthly plan, the 300GB CS112 Monthly plan doesn't include voice calling benefits. Users can, however, pay additional Rs. 159 a month and get the Superstar 300GB Monthly plan that provides an identical data allocation along with unlimited voice calls.

The PUN 400GB Monthly plan in the range by BSNL, on the other hand, is said to offer 400GB of high-speed data quota at up to 50Mbps. It comes with unlimited voice calling support and is available at Rs. 690 a month.

BSNL hasn't provided any details on whether it would provide broadband plans similar to the three new ones introduced specifically in the Punjab circle in other circles as well. Also, the broadband portal of the state-owned operator is yet to show the arrival of the new plans.

Last week, BSNL launched a portal called BookMyFiber to let consumers easily apply for new Bharat Fiber connections. It also recently revised its seven broadband plans on a pan-India basis.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
