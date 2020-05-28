Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a promotional offer to bundle Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub with its broadband plans. The offer that is currently active in all telecom circles is applicable on both BSNL DSL and Bharat Fiber connections. Eligible customers need to pay their monthly plan charges on an annual basis in advance, along with Rs. 99 a month for the Nest Mini or Rs. 199 a month for the Nest Hub for 13 months. The promotional offer came into its effect on May 23 and is valid for 90 days.

As per a circular posted on the BSNL Chennai site, DSL and Bharat Fiber subscribers need to opt for the annual payment of a minimum monthly plan of Rs. 799 to get the Google Nest Mini at a monthly charge of Rs. 99 for 13 months. The Google Nest Hub, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 199 a month for 13 months for customers who have opted for a monthly DSL or Bharat Fiber plan of minimum Rs. 1,999. To recall, the Google Nest Mini is priced for regular customers at Rs. 3,999, whereas the Google Nest Hub generally retails at Rs. 8,999.

BSNL is providing the promotional offer through its online portal. Customers need to pay the annual payment for their monthly plan in advance along with the one-month charge of the Google Nest Mini or Nest Hub, the one they want to bundle with their broadband connection.

A report by OnlyTech says that BSNL previously provided the same promotional offer in the Chennai circle in February. However, it expired earlier this month. Private Internet service providers including ACT Fibernet and Airtel also offered similar bundling offers for their broadband customers in the past.

