Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly started offering Amazon Prime membership with its broadband plans below Rs. 499. The new offer is said to be applicable for existing and new BSNL customers. Earlier, the state-owned telco was giving Prime access to customers opting for its broadband plans of Rs. 745 and above. BSNL is also offering up to 25 percent cashback for its customers picking up a broadband plan for 12 months. There is also a cashback on annual landline plans by the telco.

Amazon Prime membership, which includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading -- alongside fast order delivery, will be available for BSNL broadband plans below Rs. 499, reports Telecom Talk. Customers are said to opt for their broadband plans for 12 months to receive the Prime membership.

In addition to the Prime membership, BSNL is reported to offer 15 percent cashback on broadband plans below Rs. 499, 20 percent cashback on plans between Rs. 499 and Rs. 900, and 25 percent cashback on broadband plans of Rs. 900 and above. The operator is also said to give 15 percent cashback on annual landline plans sans broadband data.

BSNL last year announced one-year Amazon Prime subscription on broadband plans of Rs. 745 and above. The telco also offered Amazon Prime access to postpaid customers using plans starting at Rs. 399.

Notably, the dedicated webpage on the BSNL website is still highlighting the original offer. It is, therefore, unclear how the operator will provide Amazon Prime access through the new development.

We've reached out to BSNL for clarity on the latest offering and will update this space when we hear back.