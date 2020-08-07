BSNL has launched a ‘BookMyFiber' portal that will take customer requests for new Bharat Fiber connections. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced the portal for all telecom circles in the country to help users avail of Bharat Fiber services easily. The portal has an easy interface that pinpoints to your location after you feed in some basic details. Following this, you can choose your plan and confirm the Bharat Fiber connection application.

An official circular shared by a senior BSNL executive revealed that the portal would automatically capture the latitude and longitude of the customer's location, as per the information shared by the customer's device. The FTTH lead information that has the geo-coordinates of the customer is passed onto the FMS system for the provisioning of FTTH connection to the customer. The portal can be accessed from on BSNL website.

The BSNL portal has an overview map and you can type your address for the location to pop up on it. We tried it out and the portal has a clean, easy-to-navigate interface. Instead of typing the address, you can also drag the pointer to your exact location, following which the address will appear in the dialogue box for confirmation. Customers are required to fill in basic details, such as state, pin code, name, mobile number, and email. Customers will also be able to select the plan, details of which, including plan duration, speed offered, and rates, are also offered on the portal.

As the name suggests, Bharat Fiber is BSNL's fibre broadband service. It was originally launched in early 2019 and since has been gradually expanded across the country. It has plans starting from as low as Rs. 430 in some telecom circles and as low as Rs. 499 in others. Bharat Fiber also offers up to 200Mbps plans in select cities.

