Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) to launch digital payments platform Bharat InstaPay. The new offering is specifically designed for BSNL channel partners across India to help them make digital payments at any point of time, without requiring personal visits to BSNL offices. The state-owned telecom operator has placed a one-time online verification process to let partners do payment transactions sans human intervention. A dedicated Bharat InstaPay portal has been made to digitalise the process.

BSNL has integrated SBI's banking platform within Bharat InstaPay to enable digital payments for channel partners. Each channel partner has been provided with a unique digital identification to allow transactions through the new platform, without requiring them to visit BSNL offices for paperwork, the operator noted in a press note.

The new move is aimed to improve BSNL's credibility towards partners and help them grow their business at a faster pace. The platform is designed to support digital transactions on a real-time basis to help channel partners promptly purchase new offerings provided by the operator.

While announcing the launch of the Bharat InstaPay platform, Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), BSNL Board said that the operator was continuously working to improve the business convenience to all its partners by enabling digital platforms thereby simplifying the business processes.

BSNL allows its channel partners to provide its telecom services in existing and upcoming residential as well as commercial complexes on a revenue sharing basis -- with a commission up to 50 percent of the revenue generated, as specified on the online portal. A registration form is available on the portal to bring new partners on board.

This is notably not the first time when BSNL has partnered with SBI. In fact, the operator is one of the connectivity partners for the public sector bank to power its digitally-enabled banking network in India.