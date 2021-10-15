Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is giving up to four months of free broadband service to its Bharat Fibre and digital subscriber line (DSL) customers. The offer is also applicable for BSNL landline and Broadband over Wi-Fi (BBoWiFi) subscribers on a pan-India basis. The state-owned telecom operator has separately regularised its Bharat Fibre plans to offer the same tariffs across all its circles, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. Bharat Fibre offers fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service starting at Rs. 449.

As initially reported by TelecomTalk, BSNL is giving four months of free broadband service to its Bharat Fibre, DSL, landline, and BBoWiFi customers on paying 36 months of rental at once. This brings a total of 40 months of service at a charge of 36 months.

BSNL also offers three months of free service to its broadband customers paying an advance rent for 24 months. Further, subscribers going with 12 months advance rental will get free service for an additional month.

Customers can avail the offer by calling toll free number 1800003451500 or visiting their nearest customer care centre, as detailed on the BSNL site.

It is important to note that BSNL originally offered the free broadband service offer in its Maharashtra circle in February last year, though it seems to be now available on a pan-India basis.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to BSNL for clarity on the offer and will update this article when the company responds.

Alongside the free service offer, BSNL has regularised Bharat Fibre broadband plans to give the same rental offerings across the country, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. KeralaTelecom reports that the change is applicable to all Bharat Fibre plans that start from Rs. 449 and go up to Rs. 1,499. The operator is also said to have discontinued the existing Disney+Hotstar Premium plan.