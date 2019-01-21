NDTV Gadgets360.com

BSNL Bharat Fiber Service to Take on Jio GigaFiber With Rs. 1.1 per GB Data Charge

, 21 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Bharat Fiber Service to Take on Jio GigaFiber With Rs. 1.1 per GB Data Charge

BSNL is said to be planning to offer 35GB data per day through its Bharat Fiber service

Highlights

  • BSNL is aiming to provide Internet connectivity to "every home"
  • The service comes after BSNL updated its unlimited broadband plans
  • BSNL also last year brought a 25 percent cashback offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to counter the Jio GigaFiber service by launching the broadband service called "Bharat Fiber". The new high-speed, fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service is designed to offer 35GB data per day for domestic use at as low as Rs. 1.1 per GB. The latest move comes weeks after the state-owned operator upgraded its unlimited broadband plans to offer up to six times more data than before. The operator also recently brought a 25 percent cashback offer on its annual and half-yearly broadband plans to take on the likes of Jio GigaFiber and Airtel broadband services.

To kick off the new development, BSNL has started taking Bharat Fiber bookings through its online portal. BSNL confirmed the launch in a press statement released over the weekend.

"We realised that now customers are demanding super-fast Internet and have started owning more electronic gadgets and entertainment tools than ever before," said Vivek Banzal, Director of CFA, BSNL board, in the statement. "So our Fiber to Home technology has been upgraded and we are happy to announce the launch of Bharat Fiber which will be an affordable yet able to meet the huge data demand of our customers."

As we mentioned earlier, the Bharat Fiber service by BSNL provides subscribers with 35GB data per day at as low as Rs. 1.1 per GB charges. The operator hasn't revealed the technology powering the Bharat Fiber. However, Banzal in the statement says the aim of the new service is to provide connectivity in "every home" of the country.

The launch of the Bharat Fiber service is certainly aimed to counter Reliance Jio's GigaFiber broadband service that was launched back in August last year but is yet to see a broader rollout. The company aims to take the GigaFiber service, which is designed to deliver up to 1Gbps speeds, to 50 million homes in 1,100 cities across the country. However, the Mumbai-headquartered company hasn't announced any concrete plans around the formal rollout of the Jio GigaFiber service.

Last month, BSNL brought a 25 percent cashback offer for subscribers picking up its annual and half-yearly broadband plans. The operator also upgraded its unlimited broadband plans to offer as much as six times more data than before. It essentially revised the Rs. 675, Rs. 845, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, Rs. 1,495, Rs. 1,745 and Rs. 2,295 broadband plans to provide up to 35GB data per day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL Bharat Fiber, BSNL, Bharat Fiber, Reliance Jio, Jio GigaFiber
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A-Series to Add 9 New Models in First Half of 2019: Report
LG V40 ThinQ With Five Cameras Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Pricee
BSNL Bharat Fiber Service to Take on Jio GigaFiber With Rs. 1.1 per GB Data Charge
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date, and More News This Week
  2. BSNL’s New Bharat Fiber Service to Counter Jio GigaFiber
  3. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  4. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off - The Best Deals So Far
  5. Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
  6. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  7. Amazon Great Indian Sale Has Kicked Off and Here Are the Best Deals So Far
  8. Honor 10 Lite Now on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.