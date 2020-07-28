Technology News
loading

BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until October 27

The BSNL Bharat Fiber website confirms the extension of the Rs. 600 broadband plan.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 July 2020 19:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until October 27

BSNL was earlier offering the Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber broadband plan until July 27

Highlights
  • BSNL offers 300GB high-speed data through its Rs. 600 broadband plan
  • The broadband plan is limited to Odisha circle
  • BSNL recently extended availability of other promotional broadband plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the Rs. 600 broadband plan to October 27. The plan, which was launched specifically in the Odisha circle as “Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346”, was earlier available until Monday, July 27. It offers 300GB of high-speed data allocation along with unlimited voice calling benefits. The new extension comes just days after BSNL extended the availability of the Rs. 777 broadband plan. The state-owned operator also recently extended its Rs. 499 broadband plan that was also brought as a promotional offer in select circles.

The BSNL Bharat Fiber website confirms the extension of the Rs. 600 broadband plan. It shows that the plan with up to 40Mbps speed and unlimited voice local and STD voice calling support is available until October 27, which was initially reported by Telecom Talk.

After exceeding the given 300GB quota for availing up to 40Mbps speed, the Rs. 600 broadband plan provides data access at 2Mbps. The plan is available in the Odisha circle alongside the Rs. 599 and Rs. 699 unlimited data download broadband offerings.

BSNL Bharat Fiber customers can avail the Rs. 600 broadband plan on a semi-annual basis at Rs. 3,600 or annual basis at Rs. 7,200. Further, it can also be opted on biennially at Rs. 14,400 or triennially at Rs. 21,600. The operator is also offering one month, three months, and four months of additional service for subscribers picking its annual, biennial, and triennial options, respectively.

Earlier this week, BSNL extended the six paisa cashback offer for its landline, broadband, and Bharat Fiber customers. The offer was available until July 31, though it can now be availed until August 31.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL Rs 600 Bharat Fiber plan, BSNL Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL Bharat Fiber
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Chrome's Lazy-Loading Images Data Saving Feature Made More Efficient
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until October 27
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  3. OnePlus Nord Fails Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure
  4. OnePlus Nord Review
  5. Realme C15 With Helio G35 SoC, Massive 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Screen Said to Come With iPhone 11 Size Notch
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets a New 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant
  8. Everybody Needs a Plan B, Here Are Some PUBG Mobile Alternatives
  9. Government Launches Mausam App for Weather Forecasts
  10. School Girls in India Discover Earth-Bound Asteroid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leaked, Show Off Design and Colour Variants
  2. Google Chrome's Lazy-Loading Images Data Saving Feature Made More Efficient
  3. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until October 27
  4. Mi 10 Pro Plus May Just Have Set a Massive AnTuTu Score, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 865
  5. Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok, 58 Others Banned in June: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord Pre-Order Begins on Amazon India, Shipping Starts August 4
  7. Vivo X60s Spotted Online With 33W Fast Charging, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM: Report
  8. Vivo S7 New Render Teases X50 Pro-Like Rear Camera Setup, Gradient Panel
  9. US Senator Introduces Legislation to Curb Big Tech's Ad Business
  10. Anker Soundcore Space NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com