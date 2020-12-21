Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Bharat Fiber broadband plans to offer additional high-speed data allocation along with faster speeds. The new move brings up to 200Mbps speeds for up to 4TB for BSNL Bharat Fiber customers on a pan-India basis. The state-owned telco has also brought additional revisions specifically for its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers in the Chennai circles. BSNL may be able to attract some customers using services of private Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its latest update. The operator also offers freebies including Disney+ Hotstar Premium access with some of its broadband plans to deliver a competitive portfolio.

As per the revision that has been posted on the BSNL website and was initially reported by Telecom Talk, the 100GB CUL FTTH Bharat Fiber broadband plan that is available at a monthly rent of Rs. 499 brings up to 50Mbps high-speed data access until 100GB. The same plan was earlier offering 20Mbps until 100GB.

The 300GB Bharat Fiber broadband plan at Rs. 779 per month has been upgraded with up to 100Mbps speed, up from 50Mbps. It will also now offer up to 5Mbps speed post crossing the 300GB high-speed data allocation. This is up from the earlier 2Mbps limit. The plan also comes bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

BSNL has also revised the 600GB CUL Bharat Fiber plan with up to 100Mbps speed, up from the previous 50Mbps. The post high-speed data allocation speed has also been revised with the 600GB plan to up to 10Mbps from 2Mbps. The plan is available at Rs. 849 a month.

The 500GB Bharat Fiber FTTH broadband plan has also been upgraded from the existing 50Mbps speed to up to 100Mbps. Just like the 600GB plan, the 500GB Bharat Fiber plan will also provide up to 10Mbps after consuming the given 500GB quota. The plan also includes a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Premium and is available at a monthly rent of Rs. 949.

Similarly, the 750GB and 33GB CUL BF BSNL Bharat Fiber plans have been revised with up to 200Mbps speeds until 3.3TB and 4TB, respectively. Both plans earlier provided up to 100Mbps speeds. The 750GB plan is available at Rs. 1,277, whereas the 33GB CUL BF plan is at Rs. 1,999 a month.

BSNL has also revised Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium, and Fibre Ultra plans specifically for customers in the Chennai circles. The Fiber Basic plan offers 30Mbps speed until 3.3TB, while the Fibre Value plan provides up to 100Mbps along with the same 3.3TB data quota. The Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra plans, on the other hand, offer up to 200Mbps and 300Mbps speeds until up to 4TB.

The revision in the Chennai circle is on a promotional basis and is valid until December 29. All Bharat Fiber plans notably include unlimited voice calls.

